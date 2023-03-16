AG urges Public Service Commission investigation of Summit Utilities billing, gas purchases

Attorney General Tim Griffin on Thursday called for "immediate action" from the Arkansas Public Service Commission to open investigations into the billing and gas-purchasing practices of Summit Utilities Inc.

The PSC is the proper forum to investigate the 2,800 customer complaints — mostly centered on billing errors and gas prices — the attorney general has received, Griffin said at a news conference.

“It’s the PSC’s job to get to the bottom of this,” Griffin said, noting his role is to field customer complaints and be the public advocate for ratepayers.

“I have an obligation to not just wait for someone else to do their job,” Griffin said.

Summit is under a temporary restraining order issued on Monday that prevents the natural-gas provider from shutting-off gas service for non-payment and barred collecting late fees from customers while a lawsuit over billing issues is being considered.

A class-action lawsuit filed in Pulaski County has been assigned to U.S. District Judge Billy Roy Wilson.