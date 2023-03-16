Sections
Arkansas legislative calendar for Thursday, March 16, 2023

by The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:56 a.m.
(File Photo/Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)

Calendar

The calendar of public events of the 94th General Assembly for today, Day 67, of the 2023 regular session. The legislative calendar is at www.arkleg.state.ar.us/Calendars/Meetings.

COMMITTEES

9 a.m. Joint Budget Committee, Room A, MAC

10 a.m. Public Health, Welfare and Labor Committee-House, Room 130

10 a.m. Education Committee-House, Room 138

10 a.m. Judiciary Committee-House, Room 149

10 a.m. Revenue and Taxation-House, Room 151

10 a.m. Agriculture, Forestry and Economic Development-Senate, Room 309

10 minutes upon adjournment, of Joint Budget State Agencies and Governmental Affairs-Senate, OSC

10 minutes upon adjournment, of Joint Budget Insurance and Commerce-Senate, Room 171

Upon adjournment, of Joint Budget Public Transportation-House, Room B, MAC

SENATE

11 a.m. Senate convenes, Senate chamber

HOUSE

1 p.m. House convenes, House chamber

Print Headline: Legislative calendar

