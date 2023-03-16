Arkansas legislative calendar for Thursday, March 16, 2023

Calendar

The calendar of public events of the 94th General Assembly for today, Day 67, of the 2023 regular session. The legislative calendar is at www.arkleg.state.ar.us/Calendars/Meetings.

COMMITTEES

9 a.m. Joint Budget Committee, Room A, MAC

10 a.m. Public Health, Welfare and Labor Committee-House, Room 130

10 a.m. Education Committee-House, Room 138

10 a.m. Judiciary Committee-House, Room 149

10 a.m. Revenue and Taxation-House, Room 151

10 a.m. Agriculture, Forestry and Economic Development-Senate, Room 309

10 minutes upon adjournment, of Joint Budget State Agencies and Governmental Affairs-Senate, OSC

10 minutes upon adjournment, of Joint Budget Insurance and Commerce-Senate, Room 171

Upon adjournment, of Joint Budget Public Transportation-House, Room B, MAC

SENATE

11 a.m. Senate convenes, Senate chamber

HOUSE

1 p.m. House convenes, House chamber