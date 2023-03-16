Arkansas legislative calendar for Thursday, March 16, 2023

Calendar
The calendar of public events of the 94th General Assembly for today, Day 67, of the 2023 regular session. The legislative calendar is at www.arkleg.state.ar.us/Calendars/Meetings.
COMMITTEES
9 a.m. Joint Budget Committee, Room A, MAC
10 a.m. Public Health, Welfare and Labor Committee-House, Room 130
10 a.m. Education Committee-House, Room 138
10 a.m. Judiciary Committee-House, Room 149
10 a.m. Revenue and Taxation-House, Room 151
10 a.m. Agriculture, Forestry and Economic Development-Senate, Room 309
10 minutes upon adjournment, of Joint Budget State Agencies and Governmental Affairs-Senate, OSC
10 minutes upon adjournment, of Joint Budget Insurance and Commerce-Senate, Room 171
Upon adjournment, of Joint Budget Public Transportation-House, Room B, MAC
SENATE
11 a.m. Senate convenes, Senate chamber
HOUSE
1 p.m. House convenes, House chamber