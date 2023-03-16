Sections
Bentonville Connections series starts April 27 at city library; mayor, city staff to offer community updates

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 1:02 a.m.
(File Photo/NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)

BENTONVILLE -- The second Bentonville Connections series will start April 27.

Mayor Stephanie Orman and city staff will provide department and community updates.

Bentonville Connections will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the library, 405 S. Main St., according to a news release.

A city expo will be held from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m., and groundbreaking for the library expansion will be at 1 p.m., according to the release.

For more information, contact Baylea Birchfield at (479) 271-3122 or bbirchfield@bentonvillear.com.

Print Headline: Bentonville Connections series starts April 27

