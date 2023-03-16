Bentonville-owned animal services facility to hold grand opening April 8

BENTONVILLE -- A grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new city Animal Services and Adoption Center will be held at 10 a.m. April 8.

The 7,100-square-foot building is at the corner of Southwest I and Southwest 41st streets. Construction began in April 2021 and was completed in January, according to a news release.

The primary goal for the center is to return pets to their owner or connect pets with a family. The facility will provide an outlet for the community to volunteer by assisting pets in need while learning skills related to responsible pet ownership, according to the release.

Visit www.barkbentonville.com to learn more.