Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Arkansas News LEARNS Guide Legislature Sports Core Values Puzzles Newsletters Public Notices Archive Obits Opinion Story Ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Bentonville-owned animal services facility to hold grand opening April 8

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 1:01 a.m.
Colt White holds Leo, a 3-month-old Great Pyrenees mix puppy on March 7 after he and his mother, Brandy White, completed his adoption at the new Bentonville Animal Services and Adoption Center. Leo was the first animal to be adopted from the newly constructed facility. (File Photo/NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)

BENTONVILLE -- A grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new city Animal Services and Adoption Center will be held at 10 a.m. April 8.

The 7,100-square-foot building is at the corner of Southwest I and Southwest 41st streets. Construction began in April 2021 and was completed in January, according to a news release.

The primary goal for the center is to return pets to their owner or connect pets with a family. The facility will provide an outlet for the community to volunteer by assisting pets in need while learning skills related to responsible pet ownership, according to the release.

Visit www.barkbentonville.com to learn more.

Print Headline: City animal services facility to hold grand opening

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT