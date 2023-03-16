Bentonville’s Brown watches practice, impressed with Eno offense

In-state receiver target CJ Brown has visited Arkansas' football team twice recently, but his third trip Thursday allowed him to see the new offense.

Brown, of Bentonville, wanted to see a practice conducted by Arkansas coach Sam Pittman, offensive coordinator Dan Enos and receivers coach Kenny Guiton.

“It’s nice to go out and see Enos, Coach Pittman and Coach Guiton all in action, so I can see how they coach and get a feel for that...outside of them recruiting,” said Brown, who also visited for the LSU game in November.

Brown, 6-1 and 180 pounds, of Bentonville has offers from Arkansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Louisville, Colorado State, Purdue, UNLV and others.

“The offense looks a lot different, in my opinion, compared when Coach [Kendal] Briles was here a little bit ago,” Brown said. “Enos has changed it a lot. I got to see the receivers room, which I like. It looks pretty good to me with a lot of the transfers.

“I see a little bit more passing and it looks a little bit more pro-style, where Briles, it looked a little bit more…I wouldn’t say it’s not pro-style, but it looked a little bit more of a fun and flashy offense. This one is more pro-style.”

Brown recorded 75 receptions for 1,284 yards and 16 touchdowns last season. He had 31 receptions for 436 yards and 5 touchdowns as a sophomore.

He left impressed with Enos’ offense.

“I like it and I think every player should like it because it prepares you for the next level,” said Brown, who is rated by On3.com as a 3-star recruit. “Not saying what Coach Briles does doesn’t, but it gets you ready for when you do. Or if you do make it to the next level you’re like, ‘Oh, I’ve seen this. I did this in college.'"

He has other visits planned to TCU on March 27, Oklahoma State on March 29, Tennessee on April 6 and Oregon on April 15.

“I’ll have a top five before probably end of spring or early summer, and those are the five I’ll take my officials and I should be decided probably mid-summer,” Brown said.

He said the Razorbacks are in the mix.

“They’re up there, for sure...being close to home, obviously, and I really like their offense,” Brown said. “I think they’re a great coaching staff — just great people.”