Best in show

Speaking of dogs . . . .

The American Kennel Club keeps up with the most popular dog breeds in the United States. The usual suspects are atop the list most years. Think chocolate or yellow Labrador. Or poodle.

But this year there is a newcomer: the French Bulldog. The little dog popular with celebrities (and others who like rabbit ears on their dogs) has knocked off the big boys in this version of March Madness. The AKC says the breed is easy to love because of "its small size and quiet demeanor." They aren't prone to barking, which is a big plus for some of us.

And because French Bulldogs are smaller, they don't need the same exercise as big dogs, so they can be kept in apartments and smaller homes.

Another reason the critter may be so popular among Americans: We've never read a news story about one killing a toddler or elderly person. That's a considerable benefit to families.