Cabrera kept from registering to run

GUATEMALA CITY — An Indigenous female farmworker leader hopes to become Guatemala’s next president. But Thelma Cabrera faces an uphill fight, after the country’s Electoral Tribunal refused to allow her to register her candidacy.

There is just one week left in the registration period for the June 25 elections, but Cabrera and her Movement for Peoples’ Liberation are vowing to go ahead with her campaign whether she gets registered or not.

It was never going to be an easy fight. Even though the government’s last census said around 48% of Guatemalans identify as Indigenous — and some Indigenous groups insist the number is higher — lighter-skinned elites have always ruled.

Paradoxically, the tribunal barred Cabrera’s running mate from registering their ticket, on the grounds he did not supply a letter stating there are no corruption cases open against him — even though it allowed politicians with pending cases to register.

“The political system has been corrupted,” said Cabrera. “The system itself has been designed by the corrupt to kept them free, but to tie the hands of those who are honest. We cannot stand this slavery we are living in anymore.”

Cabrera, 52, has unlikely hands for a president, roughened by decades of washing clothes in a river and planting food. She has a sixth-grade education, which she calls “quite a lot for an Indigenous woman in Guatemala.”

“We are seeking to transform the country, after all the injustices we have suffered,” Cabrera said in a recent interview at her home.