Carter lifts Bulldogs to First Four rout

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Jessika Carter had 22 points, 9 rebounds and 4 blocks, Anastasia Hayes added 11 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists and Mississippi State beat Illinois 70-56 on Wednesday night to begin the NCAA Tournament in a First Four game.

Mississippi State (21-10) advances to the field of 64 to take on No. 6 seed Creighton. The Bulldogs improved to 14-3 in the NCAA Tournament since the 2016-17 season.

Freshman Debreasha Powe scored four points during Mississippi State's 11-2 run to begin the third quarter for a 42-32 lead. The Bulldogs extended it to 52-38 at the end of the quarter after shooting 53%. Kourtney Weber sank a three-pointer to cap a 9-1 run to begin the fourth quarter for a 61-39 lead.

After Mississippi State's lead was cut to 12 points with 4:19 left, Carter scored four consecutive points to reach 20-plus for the sixth time this season.

JerKaila Jordan also scored 11 points for Mississippi State. Weber finished with eight points.

Carter scored 10 points in the first half to help build a 31-30 lead. Makira Cook scored 11 points for Illinois, which shot 48% from the floor but didn't attempt a free throw compared to Mississippi State's 10 of 12.

Cook, averaging 18.2 points per game, scored 21 points and Genesis Bryant added 17 for Illinois (22-10), which had one of the best turnarounds in the country after finishing last season with a record of 7-20. Illinois' first free throws of the game came with 5:35 left in the third quarter.

The Illini were making their eighth trip to the NCAA Tournament, the first since 2003.

SACRED HEART 57,

SOUTHERN 47

STANFORD, Calif. -- Kelsey Wood had 10 points and 11 rebounds, Ny'Ceara Pryor had 11 points, 8 rebounds and a career-high 10 assists and Sacred Heart won its first NCAA Tournament game.

Sacred Heart (19-13), which has won six games in a row, plays fifth-ranked and top-seeded Stanford in the first round Friday.

Olivia Tucker added 13 points on 5-of-18 shooting, 1 of 10 from three-point range, for the Pioneers.

Genovea Johnson finished with 13 points for Southern.

Tucker and Sierra Johnson made back-to-back baskets in the lane before Pryor added a layup that gave Sacred Heart its first lead at 18-16 with 6:28 left in the second quarter and the Jaguars trailed the rest of the way. Tucker hit a three-pointer and Wood made two free throws before Pryor scored the final four points in a 9-0 spurt to close the first half that made it 33-20.

The Jaguars (18-15) had won five games in a row and nine of their last 10.

Pryor, who led Northeast Conference in scoring at 18.2 points per game this season, became the first player in conference history to earn player of the year, defensive player of the year and rookie of the year in the same season. The 5-3 guard, who was selected to all-NEC first team and the conference's all-rookie team, went into the game leading the nation in steals per game (3.9) and steals overall (120). She finished with two steals against Southern.

Raven White scored seven points as the Jaguars jumped to a 14-4 lead midway through the first quarter. Sacred Heart made just two of its first 11 field-goal attempts before Amelia Wood made back-to-back three-pointers 27 seconds apart to spark an 8-0 spurt before the Pioneers went into the second quarter trailing by four.

Illinois' Genesis Bryant, left, tries to drive past Mississippi State's Jessika Carter (4) during the second half of a First Four game in the NCAA women's college basketball tournament Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)



Mississippi State's Denae Carter, left, shoots over Illinois' Geovana Lopes during the second half of a First Four game in the NCAA women's college basketball tournament Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)



Illinois' Adalia McKenzie (24) loses possession of the ball to Mississippi State's Ahlana Smith (1) during the second half of a First Four game in the NCAA women's college basketball tournament Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)



Mississippi State coach Sam Purcell calls a play during the first half of the team's First Four game against Illinois in the NCAA women's college basketball tournament Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)



Illinois' Makira Cook, left, keeps the ball away from Mississippi State's Anastasia Hayes during the first half of a First Four game in the NCAA women's college basketball tournament Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)



Illinois coach Shauna Green applauds during the first half of the team's First Four game against Mississippi State in the NCAA women's college basketball tournament Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)



Mississippi State's Anastasia Hayes, back, uses her foot out to try to stop a pass by Illinois' Genesis Bryant (1) during the first half of a First Four game in the NCAA women's college basketball tournament Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)



Illinois' Kendall Bostic (44) fouls Mississippi State's Asianae Johnson (3) during the first half of a First Four game in the NCAA women's college basketball tournament Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)

