Medicaid Action Day set

Arkansas Community Organizations will celebrate National Medicaid Action Day from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. today at Neighbor to Neighbor, 1419 S. Pine St., according to a news release.

ACO will join in this national action with the Center For Popular Democracy to ask Medicaid recipients to help save Medicaid and to ask them to call the governor concerning this issue, according to the release. Details: Arkansas Community Organizations, (870) 536-6300.

School board to meet at PBHS

The Pine Bluff School Board meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. March 27 in the Little Theater on the campus of Pine Bluff High School. The location was recently changed, according to a news release.

Bank changes ribbon cutting date

Simmons Bank will host a grand opening and a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new White Hall financial center, 1305 Robin Road, on March 29.

The date was changed from today, according to a news release. Simmons and the White Hall Chamber of Commerce will host the ribbon cutting at 2 p.m. and grand opening from 2-4 p.m.

Chamber seeks award nominations

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for the 2023 Business Person of the Year and Non-Profit of the Year awards.

The awards will be announced during the Business Expo breakfast May 4 at Pine Bluff Convention Center. All nomination forms are due by March 24 at 5 p.m. Award winners from the past 10 years are not eligible for 2023 awards, according to the Chamber newsletter. The nomination form is available at https://files.constantcontact.com/91329166001/5cefd89c-575c-4a2c-9af0-1716fe744392.pdf?rdr=true.

UAPB museum launches search portal

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff has launched its University Museum and Cultural Center's collections and archive search portal.

"The portal will serve as a valuable resource for students, faculty, researchers, and the general public to explore the rich history and cultural heritage of Pine Bluff and the surrounding area," according to a news release.

The museum's portal is a user-friendly online platform that will provide access to digitized items dating back to 1873. Currently, homecoming and commencement programs from 1891 are visible. Online visitors are asked to check in regularly to see what new items have been added.

"UAPB and the museum serve a vast audience worldwide, and hosting this online portal is the first of its kind for us," Museum Director Stephanie Sims said. "This research portal will allow alums, students, and UAPB supporters to learn more about the university through photographs, yearbooks, and commencement and homecoming programs from the comfort of their homes. We hope the portal will garner visibility to the museum's infinite collection on UAPB, the Arkansas Delta, and African American history and culture in the South."

The portal's launch is a significant milestone as UAPB celebrates its sesquicentennial this year. Chancellor Laurence B. Alexander said the online collections strengthens the university's connection to the local community.

"This portal is an important part of preserving and promoting the 150-year history and culture of UAPB, Arkansas AM&N, and Branch Normal College," Alexander said. "By making our collections accessible to the public, we hope to inspire a greater understanding and appreciation of our shared heritage."

To access the portal, visit https://uapb.rediscoverysoftware.com/MHomed.aspx?dir=HIST.