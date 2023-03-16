COMMUNITY SPORTS

The Matrix to join Professional Padel League

The Matrix Racquet Club in Lowell is one of six franchises to join the first Professional Padel League in North America. The Matrix team is owned by Barbara Hudson, Shannon Hudson, and Johan Den Toom. Shannon Hudson and Den Toom are former tennis players at the University of Arkansas. “Barbara, Shannon, and Johan are close friends of mine and we have been working together to promote Padel for many years. Their Matrix club is one of the top Padel and racquet facilities in North America,” said Marcos del Pilar, Commissioner of the PPL. “I am so excited to have them as the owners of the first PPL team in the midwest region of the U.S.” The PPL’s inaugural season will kick off this spring and conclude with the PPL CUP Championship. During the first season, each team will consist of two male and two female players and will follow the international scoring format. It is estimated that padel has over 25 million players worldwide and is growing in popularity in the U.S. with the number of Padel courts set to double in 2023. Over 8 million players are projected to be playing in the U.S. by 2030.

Osage Park to host pickleball tournament

Bentonville’s Osage Park will host the Dam Slam, a pickleball tournament on June 3-4. The event will be held to coincide with the park’s expanded pickleball courts opening. Dam Slam will have divisions for all levels of play. Players must sign up as a team of two and entry is $40 per person or $60 if playing doubles and mixed. “Our local pickleball community has been a strong supporter of Osage Park and our courts since the park was opened,” said Layne Hyatt, Director of Programs, “We are excited to host this fun, local tournament to celebrate the sport in such a beautiful place to play.” Visit peelcompton.org to learn more and register for the event.