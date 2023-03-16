County recognizes Zebras’ state win

Jefferson County is still celebrating the Pine Bluff High School Zebras, who won the 5A boys basketball state championship against Lake Hamilton last week, 67-51, in Hot Springs.

Bringing the title back home, the Zebras were presented with a proclamation by the county judge and Quorum Court members on Monday.

"You all did a tremendous job," said Jefferson County Judge Gerald Robinson to Pine Bluff head coach Billy Dixon and assistant coach Lenell Brown, who were standing in the gap for their players. "We here at the Quorum Court wanted to recognize you."

Robinson said he knew the Zebras would take it all the way, and while the plaque wasn't ready at the time of presentation, he wanted to present the proclamation for their hard work, efforts and accomplishments.

The proclamation reads as follows:

"Whereas, the Pine Bluff High Zebras boys' basketball team achieved an outstanding season record, ending with a victory in the 5A state championship game; and

"Whereas, the team's dedication, hard work, and perseverance have resulted in this remarkable achievement; and

"Whereas, the Pine Bluff High Zebras have demonstrated exceptional sportsmanship and teamwork throughout their journey to the championship;

"Therefore, be it resolved that we, the Jefferson County Quorum Court, do hereby extend our congratulations to the Pine Bluff High Zebras on their state championship victory.

"We commend the team members, Coach Billy Dixon and his staff, school administration, parents, and supporters, for their unwavering commitment to excellence and for representing our community with honor and pride.

"We wish the Pine Bluff High Zebras continued success and look forward to their future accomplishments.

"Z-E-B-R-A-S ZEBRAS ARE THE BEST!"

Dixon humbly accepted the proclamation but said for him, the staff and the players, this was more than about basketball.

"We have six young men that have a 4.0 GPA. We only have one member of the team that has less than a 3.0 GPA," he said as the courtroom applauded. "We try to get it done in the classroom."

Dixon said the team is also heavily involved in community volunteering and providing community service work.

"It's not just about basketball, it's about developing young men so they can be productive citizens," he said. "Their families can be proud, not only at their school but the community also."

Proud is an understatement when it comes to the championship team as Dixon said the players realize they don't just represent themselves, but they represent the staff, high school and their families.

"They have done it at a very high level because we have a high level of expectations of our young men," said Dixon. "This is very important for us, not only for us but for the city of Pine Bluff. We humbly accept this and thank you guys so much."