Marriages

Braylon Goodwin, 27, of Little Rock and Zhante McKinney, 25, of Benton.

Samuel Hall, 43, of Sherwood and Quashanta Martin, 43, of North Little Rock.

Dalton Swindell, 27, and Kelsey Bateman, 26, both of Little Rock.

Keshaun Turner, 21, and Belen Juarez, 22, both of Little Rock.

James Stricklin, 38, and Christa Perez, 36, both of Little Rock.

Ozzy Horton, 33, of Electra, Texas, and Anna Verdugo, 31, of Pottsboro, Texas.

Logan Holmes, 30, and Alexis Hood, 27, both of Paron.

Divorces

FILED

23-891. Elizabeth Sisk v. Jonathon Sisk.

23-895. Monique Liesmann v. Keith Liesmann.

23-896. Amanda Hill v. Matthew Hill.

23-897. Marilyn Conley v. Clifton Conley.

23-899. Simone White-Walls v. Xavier Walls.

23-900. Brittani Willis v. Brandon Jackson.

23-901. Trivia Perry v. Jerome Perry.

23-902. Jasmine Griffin v. Stefon Hammonds Jr.

23-904. Zoe Andrews v. Dauntae Andrews.

GRANTED

22-3075. Bobby Thomas Jr. v. Carissa Thomas.

22-3297. Cordale Rhodes v. Tina Jakson.

22-3522. Joel Doyle v. Brittany Wheeler.

23-408. Leslie Roebuck v. Matthew Roebuck.

23-426. Kenny Singkhek v. Erin Singkhek.