Diamondhead death ruled a homicide

HOT SPRINGS -- The death of a woman whose body was found in her yard in Diamondhead on March 4 has been ruled a homicide, the Garland County sheriff's office said Wednesday.

The Garland County Communications Center received a call regarding an unresponsive female in the yard of 209 Pebble Beach Drive at 1:24 p.m. on March 4, and patrol deputies and Lake Hamilton Fire Department personnel responded.

Deputies confirmed the woman, later identified as Dorothy Odenheimer, 79, was dead at the scene and contacted the Garland County coroner, whose investigation of the body revealed "suspicious injuries," a news release said.

"At this time the incident is being investigated as a homicide," the release said.

According to court documents, another female Diamondhead resident was delivering food from the Lions Club to the residence where Dorothy Odenheimer lived with Frank Odenheimer, 102, and discovered the body outside and called 911.

Deputies located Frank Odenheimer inside and noted he appeared to be unhurt.