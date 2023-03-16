Draft and Table to replace Cregeen's in North Little Rock's Argenta district

Cregeen’s Irish Pub, 301 Main St., North Little Rock, will close following service on Saturday, and its replacement is already in the works.

The new establishment is to be called Draft and Table, says Kev Doroski, executive chef and co-owner.

He’s not yet revealing details about the menu, but says it will “play to the Argenta demographic,” which includes customers who are headed to concerts at the nearby Simmons Bank Arena and to plays and musical performances at Argenta Community Theater and clubs along North Little Rock’s Main Street.

Doroski says he trained under Eric Isaac at Argenta’s Ristorante Cape, but is looking to get away from Italian food. He’s looking to create a balance of “excellent bar food and quick-serve dishes” and a selection of higher-end entrees that would include steaks and seafood but also items that Doroski says, without being specific, will be “things people around here haven’t seen before.”

For his bar food, Doroski says, “it won’t be a lot of open-the-bag, deep-fried” items but instead “won’t be the same as everybody else on the block.”

Doroski says he and his as-yet unidentified partners are keeping Cregeen’s huge imported-from-Ireland bar — “We couldn’t in good conscience get rid of that,” he explains — but are otherwise giving the space a complete remodel. The dining area will be divided into high-top tables for casual and pre-concert dining and an area designed for higher-end, more leisurely meals.

The massive imported-from-Ireland bar will remain but the rest of the space will be remodeled as Draft and Table takes over Cregeen's Irish Pub starting next week. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Eric E. Harrison)



He anticipates a four-month construction period, and a timeline to open sometime between Aug. 1 and Sept. 1, and that Draft and Table will be open by the time the city of North Little Rock starts blocking off several blocks of Main Street for street dining in the fall.

Hours will be 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-midnight Friday-Saturday, opening at 10 a.m. for Saturday and Sunday brunch.



