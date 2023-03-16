Police beat: Fight brings arrests at LR Central High

Fight brings arrests at LR Central High

Ten Little Rock Central High School students were arrested after a fight Wednesday morning that had to be broken up by security officers and police using pepper spray, authorities said.

No one was seriously injured in the scuffle, which involved at least nine students and started during lunch, Principal Nancy Rousseau wrote in an email.

Wednesday night, Little Rock police spokesman Mark Edwards said 10 students had been arrested. He had no further information about the incident, the charges or the students' ages.

The students involved were removed from campus and will be disciplined according to the Student Handbook and the law, Rousseau wrote.

Maumelle officer at fault in crash

A Maumelle police officer will be disciplined after authorities determined he was at fault in a Monday crash at a red light.

Officer Kaleb Hawkins, 27, ran a red light in his patrol vehicle around 5:29 p.m. at the intersection of Arkansas 100 and Bringler Drive, striking a Dodge van with two people inside, a crash report states. No one was injured in the wreck.

Police determined Hawkins was at fault and he will receive remedial training but will not be suspended, Capt. Dustin Ivey with Maumelle police said.

Hawkins disregarded the red light due to some sort of distraction inside the vehicle resulting in inattentive, careless, negligent or erratic driving, the report states. He hit the brakes and swerved in an attempt to avoid the van, but was unable to prevent the crash.

The actions of the other driver, a Vilonia man, did not contribute to the crash, the report states. The collision caused disabling damage to the van, the report states.

The passenger, a Vilonia woman, was distraught and seemed to be having a panic attack, but was otherwise unharmed, it states. She was taken to Baptist Health in Little Rock for a medical evaluation.

Ivey was not aware if the van driver and passenger would be compensated, saying it was too soon to know.