FYI Calendar: Flying Spring Fling this weekend at Arkansas Air & Military Museum and more

Today

Volunteer Tax Assistance -- 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

St. Paw-trick's Day -- Free pet adoptions, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. March 16-17, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 18, Fayetteville Animal Services, 1649 S. Armstrong Ave. 444-3456 or email jlentz@fayetteville-ar.gov.

Gallery Conversation -- Arkansas Mural Arts with Joshua Youngblood, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

We're Hooked -- A crafting club, 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Evenings In Eleven -- 5 & 6 p.m. March 16-17, Eleven at Crystal Bridges Museum. $89. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Cocktail Tour -- Light and Shadow in the Bachman-Wilson House, 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Vegan Community Potluck -- 6 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Free. Register at ozarkfolkways.org.

Star Dust -- From Bach to Bowie, with Complexions dance company, 7 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $18 and up. waltonartscenter.org.

"Sanctuary City" -- A boy, a girl and a quest for home, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 2 & 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, through April 9, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $20-$54. 777-7477 or theatre2.org.

Friday

Flying Spring Fling -- With an antique car show, food, C-130 flight deck tours and half-price museum admission, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. March 17-18, Arkansas Air & Military Museum in Fayetteville. $3-$5. 521-4947 or arkansasairandmilitary.com. Warbird Weekend postponed to May.

NWA Heritage Button Club -- Noon, Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Spring Break Specials -- 1-4 p.m., through March 26, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

BPL In The Community -- Family story time, 10:30 a.m., Peel Mansion in Bentonville. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Art Demo -- With Holly Freeburg, 11:30 a.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Spring Yoga Series -- Noon, Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Art Off The Walls -- Dance in the Museum with Flyover Dance Collective, 6 p.m., The Momentary in Bentonville. Free but tickets required. 657-2335 or themomentary.org.

"Death on the Line" -- Presented by Northwest Arkansas Audio Theater, 7 p.m. March 17, First Presbyterian Church in Springdale; 2 p.m. March 18 at the Fayetteville Public Library; and 2 p.m. March 19 at The Medium, 214 S. Main St. in Springdale. At the church, $5-$10 or a food donation; free at FPL; $5-$10 at The Medium. facebook.com/NWAAudioTheater/.

Saturday

Volunteer Tax Assistance -- 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Super Saturday -- Rince Academy of Irish Dance, 10 a.m., Event Center at Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Pups & Pages -- Read to a therapy dog, 10 a.m.-noon, Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Time Travelers Vintage Expo -- 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Rogers Convention Center, 3303 S. Pinnacle Hills Pkwy. in Rogers. $10 adult; $9 seniors; kids 12 & younger free. https://www.simpletix.com/e/time-travelers-vintage-expo-nwa-rogers-con-tickets-118220.

Pintura Fest -- A community fiesta celebrating art, stories, and the opening of "Diego Rivera's America," 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Sunday

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Annual Meeting -- Of the Bella Vista Historical Museum with Randy McCrory speaking on the burning of Bentonville during the Civil War, 2 p.m., at the museum in Bella Vista. Free. 855-2335 or bellavistamuseum@gmail.com.

Fishing Panel -- With Peyton and Tiffany Usrey of Springdale; Beaver Lake bass angler, Nick Frakes of Rogers; and owner of Fish On guide service, Jon Conklin of Goshen, 2 p.m., Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

Meet the Author -- With Karen Kilroy, author of "Blockchain Tethered AI," 2-4 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerslibrary.org.

"The Emotional Support Tour" -- With John Crist, 4 & 7 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $29.75 & up. waltonartscenter.org.

