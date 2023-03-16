Get to know: '24 DB target Chris Johnson Jr.

Arkansas 4-star cornerback target Chris Johnson Jr. visited the Razorbacks on March 4 and plans to return for an official visit in June.

Johnson Jr., 6-1, 175 pounds, of Aledo, Texas, has 12 offers from Arkansas, Arizona State, Boston College, Louisville, Tulane, Duke, Utah State and other schools.

On3.com rates him a 4-star recruit, the No. 26 cornerback and No. 290 overall prospect in the nation in the 2024 class.

His father played cornerback at Louisville from 2001-02 before going on to play for the Green Bay Packers, St. Louis Rams, Kansas City Chiefs, Oakland Raiders and Baltimore Ravens from 2003-12.

Johnson had 33 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 2 interceptions, 7 pass breakups and 2 recovered fumbles as a junior for the Class 5A Division I state champion Bearcats.

Nickname: CJ

Favorite thing about playing defensive back: Being physical, hitting and catching picks.

Coach Marcus Woodson is: Real. So down-to-earth, and a mentor.

If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: A detective movie

My mom is always on me to do: Chores

Must-watch TV: Stranger Things

Love or hate rollercoasters: Love

What superpower would you choose if given the option: Super speed

My two pet peeves are: People chewing with their mouth open, and people passing gas next to me.

If you could meet a famous person, who would it be: Kevin Hart

My hidden talent is: Singing

Your favorite fast-food chain and why: Sonic, because of the ice cream

If you could only eat one meal for the rest of your life, what would it be: Seafood

I will never ever eat: White Castle

Favorite junk food: Mozzarella sticks

Favorite dessert: Vanilla ice cream

Strangest thing I’ve ever eaten: Hot fries and cheese

Who is your all-time celebrity crush: My girlfriend

If you could live anywhere, where would that be: Bora Bora

I’m terrified of: Snakes

Sky dive or bungee jump? Bungee jump

Most unusual place you’ve fallen asleep: Shower

Love or hate horror movies and why: Love

Cat or dog person: Dog

Do you think aliens exist? Yes

I get emotional when: I see homeless people

Which do you prefer Twitter, Snapchat, Instagram or TikTok: Snapchat or Instagram

Best advice I’ve received: Lions don’t concern themselves with the opinions of sheep.

Role model and why: My parents. They’ve always showed me how far hard work and dedication can take you.

Three words to describe me: Determined, hard-working, hilarious

People would be surprised that I: Love old-school movies