The nation in brief: Guilty, says suspect in kidnap-plot case

Guilty, says suspect in kidnap-plot case

BELLAIRE, Mich. -- A Wisconsin man accused of assisting the key figures in a plot to kidnap Michigan's governor pleaded guilty to a lesser charge Wednesday and will cooperate with prosecutors.

Brian Higgins said he attempted to provide material support for terrorism, which carries a maximum prison term of five years. He drove past Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's second home in Antrim County in 2020 while allies waited across a lake for a signal from his laser-style device.

Higgins was among five men scheduled to face trial this year in Michigan. They were not charged in the kidnapping conspiracy but were accused of providing key support.

The ragtag band of anti-government rebels was planning to eventually snatch the Democrat and trigger a civil war before the 2020 election, investigators said, but informants and undercover FBI agents were inside the group for months and helped break up the plot.

Higgins, 54, admitted that he was on the night ride with a camera rigged to his pickup. Whitmer was not at the house at the time.

"I wish to plead guilty," Higgins told the judge, appearing in court by video from Wisconsin Dells, Wis., where he has been free on bond.

Prosecutors also had evidence that Higgins trained with key members of the conspiracy at a "kill house" on the same weekend as the ride to Elk Rapids.

Trump allies file complaint on DeSantis

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Allies of former President Donald Trump have filed a complaint with the Florida Commission on Ethics accusing Gov. Ron DeSantis, a leading potential 2024 primary rival, of violating campaign finance and ethics rules with a shadow run for the White House. Desantis' office called it a "frivolous and politically motivated" charge.

The 15-page complaint filed Wednesday by MAGA Inc., a Trump-supporting super political action committee, asks the commission to investigate Florida's Republican leader on allegations of "leveraging his elected office and breaching his associated duties in a coordinated effort to develop his national profile, enrich himself and his political allies, and influence the national electorate."

The complaint says DeSantis is "already a de facto candidate for President of the United States," citing his meetings with donors, outreach by allies to potential staff members and his courting of influential Republicans in early-voting states, among other efforts. The complaint asks the commission to punish DeSantis by having him removed from office, censured or fined.

DeSantis communications director Taryn Fenske dismissed the complaint. "Adding this to the list of frivolous and politically motivated attacks. It's inappropriate to use state ethics complaints for partisan purposes," she said.

Intend to seek re-election, Santos says

NEW YORK -- U.S. Rep. George Santos has filed paperwork indicating his intent to run for reelection, even as he faces calls to resign amid criminal and ethics investigations into his disproved claims while running for office.

The filing with the Federal Election Commission on Tuesday does not necessarily mean he will run for a second term, but it allows his campaign committees to continue raising money, some of which could be used to pay future legal bills. Money he raises could also be used to repay more than $700,000 that he claimed to have loaned his campaign.

The New York Republican has admitted to lying about having Jewish ancestry, a Wall Street background, college degrees and a history as a star volleyball player. But serious questions about his finances have also surfaced -- including the source of what he claimed was a quickly amassed fortune despite recent financial problems, including evictions and owing thousands of dollars in back rent.

Santos, 34, has referred to the fabrications as harmless embellishments of his resume.

Debris gathered after home falls into sea

The three-bedroom home that fell into the ocean on North Carolina's Outer Banks created a debris trail 21 miles long, according to the National Park Service.

This includes a toilet that appeared upright near the Rodanthe Pier, photos show.

Cape Hatteras National Seashore began a "proactive clean up" Tuesday to prevent beachgoers from stepping on nails, glass and jagged metal in the sand.

"Almost all the house debris has washed away from the property and spread to the north and south," the park reported. "As of 3 p.m. [Tuesday], National Park Service employees have collected and removed 20 truckloads of house debris from the beach."

The 1,100-square-foot home fell into the water midday Monday and eventually broke apart as it was pounded by heavy surf. It happened as the Outer Banks faced a high surf advisory, with forecasters predicting "large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet in the surf zone" and localized beach erosion.

The home was valued at $417,000, according to Zillow.

Beach erosion has caused four Rodanthe homes to collapse into the ocean over the past 13 months.



