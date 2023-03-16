Heaven meets earth: Winter Jam music ministry concert returns to Simmons Bank Arena

It's a Thursday morning in late February and Andrew Bergthold has just rolled into State College, Pa., with his We the Kingdom bandmates on a stop of the Winter Jam Spectacular, the long-running concert series featuring some of the biggest names in contemporary Christian rock, pop and hip-hop.

Along with the five-piece We the Kingdom, the 2023 lineup includes Jeremy Camp, Andy Mineo, Anne Wilson, Disciple, Austin French and Winter Jam founders NewSong. The popular tour, with admission for just $15, returns Sunday to Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock. Rounding out the bill of music and ministry are pre-jam artists Thrive Worship, Sean Be and Renee, and speaker Zane Black.

"Everybody on this tour is incredible," the 33-year-old Bergthold says. "I think it's a really special year. The numbers are up, which is really encouraging. It's a great package."

Bergthold grew up in Kansas City, Mo., and attended Winter Jam shows when he was younger. Dove Award winners We the Kingdom, together since 2018, played on the 2021 jam lineup. This year the group is the headliner.

"We felt the weight of that," Bergthold says. "Winter Jam trusted us with this spot, and we want to really bring a great show. We talked a lot about the attitude that we brought. We're here to serve, and there was a lot of work on the front end, especially getting the production ready."

Bergthold doesn't want to give too much away when describing the show. "Think a little bit of 'Avatar.' It's not overboard, but we're thinking heaven meets earth as far as the look of the stage."

The band's sound is based around high-energy Southern rock and a good dose of pop.

"We're really excited to get to play every night and get to share these songs," Bergthold says. "When we get onstage, we give all we've got. I think that in a good way, we're all competitive. It's like when you play a sport, you don't just go out there and walk around. You give it your all."

As a member of We the Kingdom, multi-instrumentalist Bergthold is surrounded by his friends in the Cash family — brothers Ed (vocals, guitar) and Scott Cash (guitar); Ed's daughter, Franni Cash Cain (vocals) and his son, Martin (drums).

Ed Cash is a veteran Christian music producer, writer and performer who has won more than 30 Dove awards and has worked closely with singer Chris Tomlin, co-writing Tomlin's megahit "How Great Is Our God." He has also worked with Crowder, Passion, Bethel Music, Elevation Worship, Steven Curtis Chapman, Amy Grant and others.

"I met the Cash family when I moved to Nashville about 10 years ago," says Bergthold, who has been playing piano since he was 13. "I did some production work for Ed. He's been making music for a long time and I learned a lot from him."

The group bonded together after problems arose in the leadership of their church community.

"We started writing songs about what our hearts needed to hear," Bergthold says. "Music was healing for us. People connected with it and encouraged us to do something with it."

Even on tour, the band is working on new songs, Bergthold says, coming together each day to compose.

"A little after noon, we start writing as a band and we will write until about 3."

After the writing session there is prayer time, followed by meet-and-greets with fans and then the group gets ready to hit the stage.

"Some shows start around 9, and we usually play until 10:30 and then we're back on the bus by 11:30," Bergthold says. "The bus rolls out around midnight and then you get up and do it again. It's a pretty full day."

Jeremy Camp is among the lineup at Sunday's Winter Jam concert. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Premier Productions) Singer-songwriter Jeremy Camp was also just arriving at State College, Pa., when we caught up with him. This is the Indiana native's third appearance on the Winter Jam tour.

"I love the community aspect and the ministry aspect of it. That keeps me coming back," he says. "The shows have been incredible. We're all kind of blown away. The amount of people that are coming, and the excitement of the people, they want to worship and interact and connect."

Winter Jam traces its roots to a 1991 concert by NewSong that developed into January Jam and then Winter Jam. Since the beginning, the goal was to keep ticket prices low so that money wouldn't be a concern for fans and to also make it easier for churches to take groups.

"It's hard for some people to get out right now, and money is tight," Camp says. "To be able to have that experience where people can spend just $15 is huge."

Camp's first album, "Burden Me," was released in 2000. The 45-year-old singer-songwriter has won multiple Dove awards and his 12th and most recent LP is 2021's "When You Speak."

In 2020, Camp's life was brought to the big screen in the film "I Still Believe," a bio-pic about his life and his first wife, Melissa Lynn Henning-Camp, who was diagnosed with ovarian cancer and died at age 21 on Feb. 5, 2001.

"It's really humbling," he says of the film experience. "It's surreal. You watch your life played out on the big screen and it gives you a different perspective. It was hard, but it was beautiful watching God's hand throughout my life."

Camp married Adrienne Liesching, former frontwoman for The Benjamin Gate, in 2003 and they have three children, Bella, 18; Arie 16 and Egan, 11.

"They are all in to music," he says of his children. "I produced a record for my oldest daughter that will come out in a few months, and my younger daughter is next."

As for what fans can expect from his Winter Jam set on Sunday, Camp says he will perform from his catalog "from 2015 on, so it's a little more of the new [material]. We only have about 30 minutes, so it's hard to get all of the songs in there, but it's definitely a good mix."

Among the other bands he looks forward to seeing every evening on the tour are We the Kingdom and Mineo.

"It's fun to watch them, but it's hard [to choose a favorite] because I enjoy every element of the night."

Winter Jam