DEAR READERS: Do not clean stainless sinks with just any abrasive cleaner because it will scratch the surface. Use baking soda instead. Sprinkle baking soda into the sink and scrub with a damp cloth. Then, rinse. It's nontoxic and effective.

Baking soda works wonders for cleaning at home. FYI: For minor insect bites, make a paste of baking soda and water and apply to the bite. Do it right away so that the swelling will lessen.

DEAR HELOISE: When I read the hint from your reader about how she folds her pillowcases, it prompted me to write in about how I take it a step further.

I fold the fitted sheet, the top sheet and all pillowcases, except one in the set, and stack them into a bundle. I then put the entire bundle into the leftover pillowcase and fold it closed. That way, when I change sheets, I just grab a bundle, and the entire set stays together, without me having to look for the matching pieces.

-- Lana Rogers,

Abbeville, La.

DEAR HELOISE: We have recently had another bacterial upset in the toilet tank. That means the water was black. I have tried many ways to take care of that (using things like vinegar), with minimal results. I prefer to not use a lot of chemicals.

With that being said, I got a container of gel-style toilet cleaner and drizzled it all around the interior perimeter of the toilet tank, at the water line. With each flush, it moves downward very slowly. By the end of the day, the water in the toilet tank is clear. Success! Hope that helps others.

-- Mary Anderson,

Vancouver, Wash.

DEAR HELOISE: I second Lilith's advice about cutting on a wooden board instead of plastic, to reduce the dulling of knives. Take it from me -- I was a cutler. Also, regarding drinking water while in bed, the bedside bottle should be a sports bottle. With a sports bottle, one can drink through the straw, and it is less likely to spill.

-- Louis Richter,

Reseda, Calif.

DEAR HELOISE: With prepping the day before a colonoscopy, it is better to be prepared for maximum comfort and to be free from worry, too. It is a good idea to have a bed protector pad, in case there's an accident during the night. Medicated wipes are a must and will help with any discomfort as well.

-- Sally Johns,

Radcliff, Ky.

