On malicious actions

I am not sure where to begin, but I am truly wondering what is the endgame for our newly elected governor and legislative body. They have come out swinging against trans, drag, librarians, affirmative action, child labor laws, and education as a whole.

I have lived here since 1981 and recently retired here. My family calls Arkansas home. Never did I imagine that our state would take such vitriolic stances against our very own neighbors and local communities. I am not an avid reader of the Bible but I do know that this governing stance is not what Bible verses convey nor do these malicious actions align with the teachings of Jesus, nor do parents want their children to act so bullyish against others. My only hope is that lawsuits will prevail for those impacted by these laws and lessons will be learned by those in power.

I once heard a savvy politician proudly say, "Elections have consequences." I often question, "How did we get here?" Unfortunately, I do know the answer as well as most others. Ultimately, my faith in humanity is holding out for the next election. In the meantime, I will continue to speak out against these laws and speak up for those that are victimized by those entangled in our lawmakers' web of bullying vitriolic laws.

NANCY FISCHER

Sherwood

Misleads the public

It's a real shame on many of our "leaders" that they purposely mislead the public with their misconceived ideas and agendas.

These public officials, either from ignorance, prejudice, political ideals, and/or their religious beliefs, "think" they can change our educational system, take control over medical decisions, and ignore the reality of truth, facts, and real scientific information.

I don't want Sarah Sanders and her appointees making misguided decisions and pushing for their ideals. If they were true Christians, they would promote love for one another and not try and divide us based on their beliefs.

I wish this misguided administration would focus on fixing real problems in our state; for instance: people not obeying traffic laws, people driving cars that are falling apart and causing many traffic hazards, the lack of true enforcement of many laws and regulations, guns and gun violence, promote health and welfare for all.

And if you really want to protect kids, keep sex offenders (who are mostly young men), child abusers, drug offenders, and other predators out of our bathrooms. They are the real perverts, not the innocent people you blame and mistrust.

Maybe we should have separate bathrooms for people who think like Sarah and her followers.

LARRY BINTLIFF

Bee Branch

We've seen it before

Which state agency will be tasked with the burden of making all those bright yellow "T" fabric symbols that Arkansas will apparently require trans youth to wear?

JOHN FREELY

Maumelle

Teach them to think

This piece says it all. The USA is a democracy that depends on a literate, thinking citizenry, not an agreement-only populace.

Assuming that age-appropriateness is a consideration, if not a given, why would we limit what ideas young people are exposed to? If we want to tell people what to think rather than teach them how to gather information, analyze it, and make decisions accordingly--that is, how to think--those who wish to limit our sources of information are right on. And Orwellian. I've read the book multiple times.

When students are taught to read, analyze, and discuss, they are likely to become responsible community members. If they are required to read only what a segment of the society chooses for them, they may suffer from indoctrination, and will be disarmed in dealing with life's realities. Do we not hear one end of the political continuum accusing the other of yearning to indoctrinate? Something about being hoist on one's own petard.

Too often, in response to my questions about whether or not they've read an item about which they've expressed a strong opinion, adults say, "No." Let's avoid rearing another generation of Americans who behave this irresponsibly. I think our young Americans should have at it.

ARNOLD HOLTBERG

Hot Springs Village

Pravda-like rambling

I can rarely make it through one of John Brummett's whiny columns about how conservative our new governor is or how backwards the Arkansas populace is compared to him and his post-Christian comrades. However, I did manage to make it through his March 14 diatribe titled "Generational chagrin," where once again he placed his patronizing aim on Sarah Huckabee Sanders and her "legislative sheep" and thus the vast majority of the Arkansas electorate who voted her into office.

He implies our Christian principles are a primary reason behind there being so few elected Democrats in Arkansas, to which I actually agree. However, unlike Mr. Brummett, I'm grateful that Arkansas is a red state where traditional Christian values serve as the cornerstone for statewide policy. Especially when considering that we could be like numerous blue states who are hemorrhaging taxpayers daily seeking constitutional freedom over tyranny.

Therefore, I am grateful for Mr. Brummett's Pravda-like ramblings since they can and do serve as a reminder (for his very few readers) to be thankful for just how free we currently are here in Arkansas and that the power of the vote remains.

MARTY MARTIN

Fayetteville