Little Rock School Board OKs reorganization plan targeting low-performing schools





The Little Rock School Board on Thursday approved a plan to organize the district’s schools into three networks to provide varying levels of resources and personnel in an effort to improve student academic achievement.

The School Board voted 8-0, with one member absent, for the plan. It came with the caveat that financial incentives for faculty at the different categories of schools could be limited or restricted because of the terms in the new Arkansas LEARNS Act.

Each network in the district’s Tiered Support Plan will be supervised by an assistant superintendent. Those three assistant superintendents — Shana Spriggs-Loring, Karen Bradshaw and Amy B. Cooper — were approved by the board earlier this month.

The lowest achieving schools, called priority schools, will be provided greater levels of district resources and support.

Schools categorized as “autonomous” are academically high-achieving and will qualify for some flexibility in their operations.

Tier II, or “on-watch” schools, are those that fall between the other two categories and need some district interventions.

Only Network 3 is made up solely of priority schools. Networks 1 and 2 have two or more categories of schools.

Superintendent Jermall Wright proposed the tiered plan in late 2022. The proposal followed the state Division of Elementary and Secondary Education's release of Every Student Succeeds Act numerical scores, as well as the related state-applied A to F letter grades for the state’s approximately 1,000 campuses.

