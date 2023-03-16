LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas-Illinois in NCAA Tournament

7:54, 1H - Arkansas 19, Illinois 10

Great stretch defensively there for the Razorbacks.

The Illini went 1 of 4 from the floor in the last stretch of play, with Sencire Harris adding a layup on Anthony Black.

Arkansas is on a 6-0 run and has its largest lead of the game. Four players contributed to the spurt.

11:17, 1H - Arkansas 12, Illinois 7

The Illini ended their cold streak from the floor shortly after the last media stoppage when Luke Goode knocked down a three from the right corner.

Illinois also got a bucket from Jayden Epps, a really talented freshman guard who played three total minutes in the last three games because of injury.

Devo Davis continues to lead the Razorbacks. He has 6 points on 3 of 5 from the field. After the last timeout, Davis knocked down one of his patented jumpers from the left elbow area.

Makhi Mitchell also added a layup following a turnover-laden stretch for both teams.

15:24, 1H - Arkansas 8, Illinois 2

The Illini scored the first points of the game on a post-up for 6-10 forward Coleman Hawkins.

Hawkins got a mismatch on Devo Davis and scored with relative ease. It's been all Razorbacks since.

Davis has a pair of buckets and leads Arkansas with four points, and Anthony Black and Ricky Council each have two points. Black scored near the rim and Council hit two free throws after an aggressive take to the rim in transition.

Kamani Johnson gave the Razorbacks good minutes to begin the game. He grabbed three rebounds in four minutes before being replaced by Makhi Mitchell.

Arkansas started 0 of 7 from the field before Davis' bucket. Illinois is 1 of 7 from the floor.

Pregame

Arkansas’ starting lineup: Anthony Black, Devo Davis, Nick Smith, Ricky Council and Kamani Johnson

The Razorbacks are in their third NCAA Tournament under Eric Musselman, who is 8-5 in the event as a college head coach at Nevada and Arkansas.

Davis has played in eight tournament games in his Arkansas career. He is averaging 11 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 0.9 steals in those games.

All of the Razorbacks' tournament experience is in this lineup. Only Council and Johnson have seen the floor in a tournament game outside of Davis, but they have a combined 12 minutes played between them.

Black has averaged 17.2 points on 56.5% shooting in the Razorbacks’ six neutral-site games this season. He also had five-plus assists in four of those games.

Arkansas enters today’s game with the fourth most blocked shots among tournament teams (173). The Mitchell twins average 3.1 blocks per outing, and they have a combined 91 for the season.

Illinois’ starters: Terrence Shannon, Matthew Mayer, Coleman Hawkins, Dain Dainja and RJ Melendez

Shannon is the star for the Illini and a player Musselman and Davis are familiar with given they played him in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament when he was at Texas Tech.

Shannon is averaging 17.1 points per game on 44% from the floor, 4.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. This season, he has put up an average of 18.5 points in Illinois’ wins and 14.7 in losses.

Mayer is another weapon that Arkansas has played before (Baylor). He is a 12.8 point-per-game scorer and a perimeter threat, but he is 1 of 15 from deep in the last 2 games.

In Big Ten play, Mayer was No. 8 in block percentage and No. 14 in defensive rebound rate, according to KenPom. He could be a matchup issue, so whoever draws the defensive assignment must be engaged.

Hawkins, who is a mobile 6-10, is a potential X-factor in the game. He leads Illinois in minutes, rebounds and assists.

The Illini are the third best shot-blocking team in the tournament field behind Oral Roberts and Iona. They have turned away 181 shots this season.