Long talk with Pittman highlights visit for DL target

Bryant defensive lineman TJ Lindsey had a lengthy, relaxed conversation with Arkansas coach Sam Pittman during his visit to Fayetteville on Friday.

“My favorite part was talking to Coach Pitt,” Lindsey said. “We sat and talked for almost two hours. It didn’t feel that long, but we were just talking. I had some of my friends up there and we all did a photo shoot and watched practice, talked to [defensive line] Coach [Deke] Adams.”

His conversation with Pittman flew by and most wasn’t related to recruiting.

“A lot of it was just life just life stories,” Lindsey said. “Some of it was football and business related, but the majority of it was just life and just catching up. We have that type of relationship — really a close one, really.”

Lindsey said he’s had some long talks with other head coaches.

“I’ve talked to a couple of coaches a decent period of time, but it shows how important you are to their program and to them and how much they want you,” he said.

Having the long talk with Pittman meant a lot to Lindsey.

“It wasn’t forced or anything like that,” Lindsey said. “It was a natural conversion. I don’t know if it was meant to be that long, but we just got to talking. It was nice for sure but me and Coach Pitt definitely have a tight relationship.”

Lindsey said he planned to talk with Adams more later Thursday. He speaks highly of his relationship with the defensive line coach.

While in Fayetteville, Lindsey had his first in-person interaction with defensive coordinator Travis Williams before practice. He also got a look at the new defense.

“I like what I saw so far,” Lindsey said. “They did a little bit of scrimmaging. It wasn’t that crazy, but I like how the D-line [does] drills. What Ive seen so far, I like it.”

Lindsey, 6-4 and 270 pounds, has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Southern Cal, Oregon, Notre Dame, Georgia, Tennessee, Michigan, Colorado, Texas, Oklahoma State, LSU, TCU and others.

He had 58 tackles, 6.5 sacks, 9 tackles for loss, 14 quarterback hurries, 12 quarterback hits and 2 forced fumbles as a junior as he helped the Hornets to a fifth consecutive Class 7A state championship.

On3.com rates him a 3-star prospect and the No. 29 defensive lineman in the nation. He is No. 6 recruit in Arkansas.

Lindsey planned to narrow his list of schools at the end of the spring and will likely have a decision near the end of the summer. Lindsey said the Razorbacks are in good shape with him.

“One of my top contenders, for sure,” Lindsey said.