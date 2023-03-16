Losing appeal

Editor, The Commercial:

The city and county can lose their attractiveness amid political fighting, confusion and plain old jealousy. As a city and county, the view is fast becoming toxic and dangerous for big box businesses and residents wanting to locate here. Has the power to control become more important than the success of this community?

Johnny Q. Public is asleep at the wheel while we speed toward a point of no return. Recently it was City Council Members at each other's throats. Another politician confronted the constant bullying and criticism from a local radio station which led to a confrontation almost exploding into fisticuffs before the newspaper.

In the March 13 Pine Bluff Commercial newspaper's top headline involving two African Americans, "Lawsuit seeks ouster of Justice of the Peace," are the politicians creating a hostile environment? If so, there are no winners.

We lose businesses, those residents looking for a retirement spot, families wanting to move here to start a small business and raise a family. You can call the actions on display recently and today, throwing the baby out with the bath water. Better homes, businesses, big box stores, clothiers, five star restaurants, and attracting new residents, etc. -- to get these, politicians must get it together.

Rev. Jesse C. Turner, executive director,

Pine Bluff Interested Citizens for Voter Registration Inc.



