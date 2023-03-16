LR man charged in infant’s death

A Little Rock man faces a capital murder charge in the death of his 6-week-old son, police said Wednesday.

Demetrick Green Jr., 30, was arrested around 4:40 p.m. on Friday after police were called to Arkansas Children's Hospital to investigate injuries to an infant.

A news release from the Little Rock police said the officers spoke with hospital staff and were told Demetrick Green III had injuries that were consistent with "trauma" and "violent shaking."

The release said they determined that the boy's father had caused the injuries. Police arrested him on a charge of first-degree battery on Friday.

The infant died around 11:20 a.m. Sunday, the release said, and his body was taken to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for an autopsy. Green's charge was upgraded to capital murder based on the medical examiner's findings, according to a police report.

"We got the autopsy back this morning, and the medical examiner said that the trauma was consistent with homicide, instead of something like rolling off a bed," Little Rock police spokesman Mark Edwards said Wednesday.

Green was being held without bail in the Pulaski County jail on Wednesday, the jail's online inmate roster showed.