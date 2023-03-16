Maumelle man pleads guilty to federal weapons charge

The son of a reputed Little Rock gang leader sentenced to federal prison in 2006, who is facing a murder charge, pleaded guilty Wednesday to a federal charge of felon in possession of a firearm in connection with an unrelated arrest in Pulaski County.

Bobby Glenn Banks Jr., 24, of Maumelle, was federally indicted in May 2021 on the weapons charge. He was originally charged in Pulaski County Circuit Court with possession of firearms by certain persons on Sept. 2, 2020. On May 11, Maumelle police executed a search warrant at Banks' home and found a Glock .40 caliber pistol with a 30-round extended magazine that had been tossed over a backyard fence.

Banks is the son of Bobby Glenn Banks Sr., former leader of the 23rd Street Crips, who was sentenced to a 55-year federal prison term on charges of conspiracy to distribute crack cocaine, five counts of distribution of crack cocaine, threatening a judicial officer and use of a communication facility following a five-day jury trial. In 2019, his sentence was reduced to 40 years by U.S. District Judge Leon Holmes.

The younger Banks is also facing a charge of first-degree murder in connection with the October 2021 shooting death of 19-year-old Keith Keon Harris of Little Rock, who police say was shot while he was sitting in a car in a southwest Little Rock apartment complex. Banks was charged with that murder in November 2020 and is scheduled to go to trial in June in Pulaski County Circuit Court.

On Wednesday, Banks appeared before U.S. District Judge James M. Moody Jr, accompanied by his attorney, Chris Baker of Little Rock. Banks is also represented by Bill James of Little Rock, who was not present at the beginning but appeared in court later after Banks appeared to be about to scuttle the plea and go to trial at the end of this month.

Early in the hearing, when asked by Moody if he had trouble understanding the proceedings, Banks brought the hearing to a halt when he said he did not understand all of the information put before him.

"What are you still unclear about?" Moody asked.

"I'm unclear about a lot of things, to be honest with you," Banks replied. "Sometimes I don't remember what I'm unclear about because there was so much thrown at me at one time."

"I need to make sure you understand what you're doing," Moody said. "I need to know what you need your lawyer to explain to you, and saying I don't remember what I don't understand is not helpful."

Moody said he would give Banks time to talk with Baker about any issues he didn't understand but warned him that with trial set to begin March 27, time was growing short and the court calendar was crowded.

"If you're ready to plead guilty today or after you talk to your lawyer, that's fine," the judge said. "Otherwise we just proceed to trial, so I need some help from you about what it is you're not clear on."

Banks told Moody he didn't understand the sentencing guidelines, the charge against him, "I just didn't understand none of it, I'm not going to lie to you."

Moody told Banks to meet with Baker in private in an adjoining courtroom and recessed the hearing for 20 minutes until Baker stepped back into the courtroom and announced that Banks had decided to go to trial.

"He said he's getting mixed signals from people and that he's not guilty," Baker said.

Baker then called James, who was about a block from the courthouse and rushed over to attend the hearing. At one point, when Banks' mother, Katrina Banks, who was in attendance with several family members, started to speak, Moody stopped her.

"His mother wanted to speak to him," James said. "I told her I didn't think that was going to happen, that's not something I see happening in federal court, but I'm afraid she thinks it's me keeping her from speaking to her son rather than the system itself."

After conferring briefly with the U.S. marshals, Moody directed Ms. Banks to the courtroom podium.

"This is not usually the way we roll," he told her, "This is the first time I've allowed something like this, but I get a feel for what it is you want him to hear from you," he said. "I'm going to give you the opportunity to step back in there and give your point of view to him."

He assured her that the U.S. marshals would not talk to him about their conversation.

"They know better and I'm not asking," he said. "I don't know how long you need or how long they'll give you."

"I don't need long," Ms. Banks said.

Five minutes later, she stepped back into the courtroom, and James told Moody the hearing could proceed.

"You've had a chance to talk with your lawyers," Moody said to Banks. "You've talked to your mother. Are you fully prepared to go forward with your plea?"

After Banks indicated he was ready to proceed, Moody outlined the charge to him and explained the maximum penalty of 10 years could be enhanced if Banks were to be classified as an armed career criminal, which would then subject him to a sentence range of 15 years to life.

"Do you want to go through with this plea despite that risk?" Moody asked.

"Yes, sir," Banks answered.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Amanda Fields told Moody that Banks had told police when his home was searched that he had thrown the pistol over his backyard fence because he didn't want to be caught with it.

"Mr. Banks ... acknowledged that his fingerprints would be on the gun because he took it from Treasure Banks' bedroom and threw it over the fence," Fields said. "He said he did this because he wanted to avoid being caught with a firearm due to his status as a convicted felon."

Fields said two additional Glock magazines were also located in an upstairs bedroom next to Banks' wallet.

After several questions from Moody, the judge asked how Banks wished to plea.

"By saying I'm guilty?" Banks asked.

"You've got one of two choices," Moody explained. "Guilty or not guilty."

"Guilty," Banks then said.

"Is that because you are, in fact, guilty?" Moody asked.

"Yes," Banks replied.

Moody then explained that a pre-sentence report would be prepared in the next 60 to 90 days, and he cautioned Banks to go over it carefully with his attorneys, after which, he said, a sentencing date will be set.

"You don't want credit for some other crime some other Mr. Banks committed," he said.