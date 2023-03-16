



Legendary British singer-songwriter Cat Stevens will release a new album of original songs this summer that took the "Peace Train" hitmaker over a decade to make and revisits familiar themes of togetherness. (Stevens also goes by Yusuf, the name he took when he converted to Islam.) The 12-song collection is called "King of a Land" and comes out in June on George Harrison-founded Dark Horse Records. The album cover shows a boy playing guitar on top of the Earth, as a cat stretches and a train puffs along a track. The first single is the cheerful, family friendly "Take the World Apart," with the lyrics, "I'll take the world apart/to find a place for a peaceful heart." "The source of musical inspiration for this song came from the '50s. The smoochy harmonies and chords have an enchanting effect on the ear. Life was simpler then: lonely hearts yearning for love," Stevens said in a statement. The album reunites him with producer Paul Samwell-Smith, who produced three Stevens albums in 1970-72 -- "Tea for the Tillerman," "Teaser and the Firecat" and "Catch Bull at Four." A member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Stevens has been a respected writer since releasing his debut album in 1967. He had a string of Top 40 hits, from "Peace Train" and "Wild World" to "Morning Has Broken," and was just named to the Glastonbury Festival's coveted Legends slot this summer.

Lindsay Lohan is expecting her first child. The "Mean Girls" star announced her pregnancy in an Instagram post Tuesday, sharing an image of a baby onesie with "Coming soon ..." written on it. The post was captioned, "We are blessed and excited!" Lohan married financier Bader Shammas last year, People magazine reported. The 36-year-old actor, once a tabloid mainstay, has lived overseas for several years and kept a lower profile. She recently returned to acting, starring in Netflix's "Falling for Christmas" last year, and she stars in its forthcoming romantic comedy "Irish Wish."

