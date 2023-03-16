WEDNESDAY’S GAMES

WEST REGIONAL

ARIZONA STATE 98, NEVADA 73

DAYTON, Ohio — DJ Horne had 20 points and Arizona State raced to a big halftime lead and scored the most points ever in a First Four game, burying Nevada.

Desmond Cambridge Jr. — a Nevada transfer — scored 17 points as Arizona State (23-12) led 53-26 at the half and then kept up the pressure on the way to the rout.

The first-half output was a season high for Arizona State, which advanced as a No. 11 seed to face TCU in a West Region first-round game on Friday in Denver.

Arizona State hit 67.7% of its shots from the floor and forced 10 turnovers in the first half, piling up a 22-2 run over eight minutes to pull away.

Will Baker scored 17 and Tre Coleman had 14 for the Wolf Pack (22-11).

EAST REGIONAL

FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON 84, TEXAS SOUTHERN 61

DAYTON, Ohio — Ansley Almonor scored 23 points and Fairleigh Dickinson beat Texas Southern to earn its first NCAA Tournament win in four seasons. The Knights held a 14-2 lead after a 12-0 run in the opening 3:29 and never gave up the lead. Grant Singleton scored seven points during a 19-6 run in which the Knights led by as many as 18 points at the end of the first half.

Jordan Gilliam made a jumper that got Texas Southern as close as 10 points with 10:01 left in the second half. The Tigers shot 42% and went 1 for 17 from three-point distance.

Fairleigh Dickinson (20-15) shot 50% and advanced to the East Region to play top-seeded Purdue in Columbus, Ohio, on Friday.

John Walker III led Texas Southern (14-21) with 22 points.



