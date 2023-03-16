T-Mobile acquiring

Mint Mobile parent

Mint Mobile, partly owned by actor Ryan Reynolds, is being acquired by T-Mobile as part of a cash-and-stock deal worth as much as $1.35 billion.

Bellevue, Wash.-based T-Mobile's purchase of Mint parent company Ka'ena Corp. will give it access to the budget wireless provider Mint, along with Ultra Mobile and wholesaler Plum. The brands, which already use T-Mobile for their network, will be run as a separate business unit.

"I never dreamt I'd own a wireless company and I certainly never dreamt I'd sell it to T-Mobile." Reynolds said in a tweet.

The U.S. wireless carrier said Wednesday that it is acquiring Mint's sales, marketing, digital and service operations. It plans to use its supplier relationships and distribution scale to help grow the brands and offer competitive pricing and greater device inventory to more U.S. consumers seeking low cost offerings.

T-Mobile US Inc. said Mint and Ultra Mobile are complementary to its prepaid service options, Metro by T-Mobile, T-Mobile branded prepaid and Connect by T-Mobile.

T-Mobile purchased Sprint in 2020.

ChipMixer closed;

laundering alleged

U.S. and German law enforcement agencies have closed ChipMixer, a cryptocurrency service alleged to have been used to launder billions of dollars in illicit proceeds, authorities said Wednesday.

Ransomware groups, suspected North Korean hackers, dark net market users and vendors who bought and sold stolen financial information used the site, which processed more than $3 billion in illicit transactions, according to the U.S. Justice Department. Bitcoin used by a Russian military intelligence unit to buy hacking tools also flowed through the site, according to the Justice Department.

German police seized $46 million in cryptocurrency as part of the operation as well as servers used to run the site, according to law enforcement.

Prosecutors in Philadelphia charged Minh Quoc Nguyen, 49, of Vietnam, with money laundering in connection to the operation of ChipMixer. The Hanoi resident is accused of identity theft and advertising means of subverting anti-money laundering controls.

5.36 drop puts index

at closing of 753.59

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Thursday at 753.59, down 5.36.

"Equities gave back some of Tuesday's gains on renewed fears in the financial sector despite positive Producer Price Index data reported early in the day as the energy and materials sectors underperformed due to fears of slowing economic activity," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.