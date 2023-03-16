One-car crash kills Harrisburg man

A Harrisburg man died Tuesday evening in a single-vehicle crash in rural Jackson County, according to a preliminary fatality report from the Arkansas State Police.

Bo Self, 23, was driving a 2009 Ford Focus east on Arkansas 18 around 5:50 p.m. when the vehicle crossed the centerline and left the road, crashing into a water-filled roadside ditch upside-down, the report says. The vehicle ended up mostly submerged.

A trooper investigating the crash reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.