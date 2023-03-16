Outdoors calendar

Calendar

NOTE For additions to this calendar, please email information on events to bhendricks@adgnewsroom.com. Event information should include the date, the name of the event, the event's location and venue, as well as a contact person, phone number, email address and/or website to provide more information.

APRIL

1 Arkansas Youth Shooting Sports Program trap shoot. Arkansas Game and Fish Foundation Shooting Sports Complex, Jacksonville. (501) 470-6874 or tyler@agff.org

1 Cabot chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. C&C By The Lake. Jeremy Reed (501) 239-0681 or jeremyreed24@yahoo.com

1-2 Arkansas Bass Team Trail big bass tournament. DeGray Lake. Spillway ramp. arkansasbassteamtrail.net

21 UAM chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Monticello Country Club. Eli Huddleston (979) 476-1951 or eh044845@uamont.edu

22 Little River County chapter of Ducks Unlimited crawfish boil. Little River County Fairgrounds, Foreman. Robbie Stavely (870) 845-6345 or rstavely@myfthl.com