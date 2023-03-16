Police identify Springdale man who died in Saturday night crash

SPRINGDALE -- Police have identified Alberto Flores as the man killed in a two-vehicle accident Saturday night in Springdale.

Flores, 32, of Springdale, died in the crash. Joyce Venable, 76, was injured in the two-vehicle wreck on West Don Tyson Parkway about 7 p.m. Saturday, according to a report from the Arkansas State Police.

Police said Flores was traveling east on Tyson Parkway when he crossed the centerline in the area of Tara Street. According to the report, Venable was driving west in a 2019 Nissan Pathfinder and her vehicle was hit head on by Flores' 2001 Honda Accord.

Venable was injured and taken to Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville. Her condition was unknown.

Springdale police said weather conditions were rainy at the time.