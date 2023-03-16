Sections
Little Rock police name man killed by crossbow

by Grant Lancaster | Today at 3:17 p.m.
A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

Little Rock police on Thursday identified a man killed early Sunday, likely by someone using a crossbow, according to a news release.

Charlie Williams, 66, was found dead with an apparent crossbow bolt injury around 4:40 a.m. Sunday near 7515 Geyer Springs Road.

No further information about the killing was released Thursday, and police had not yet identified any suspects. 

