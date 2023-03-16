PREP ROUNDUP: Prairie Grove blanks Elkins; Pea Ridge sophomore Bowlin tosses another perfect game

BASEBALL

Prairie Grove 9, Elkins 0

Prairie Grove erupted for seven runs in the first inning and went on to hand Elkins its first loss during Wednesday's nonconference game.

Connor Hubbs went 2-for-2 with two runs scored and an RBI to lead the Tigers (8-1), who had just five hits but took advantage of six Elkins errors. Hubbs also threw a no-hitter with 11 strikeouts and two walks.

GREENWOOD 6, RUSSELLVILLE 2

Grant Karnes and Hunter Houston doubled home two runs in the fifth inning to break open a close game as the Bulldogs completed the doubleheader sweep over Russellville on Tuesday in the 5A-West openers.

Karnes also earned the win on the mound, going 5-2/3 innings and striking out six before giving way to Austin Mitchell, who also finished the first game 3-0 victory.

Karnes threw 83 pitches for Greenwood (3-3, 2-0).

Dawson Holt had two doubles in the nightcap and three for the doubleheader against Russellville (0-8, 0-2).

Greenwood travels to Red Oak, Okla., on Thursday.

Mountain Home 12-5, Siloam Springs 1-3

The Bombers scored four runs in the top of the seventh inning and broke up Andrew Pilcher's no-hitter to complete the sweep at Siloam Springs.

Ian Ellison singled to break up the no hitter and chased Pilcher from the game after the UALR signee hit his pitch count with 10 strikeouts.

The Bombers then recorded three hits and two walks against Siloam Springs reliever Spencer Stephenson to bust the game open and take a 5-1 lead. The Panthers (2-5, 0-2 5A-West) scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh.

In game one, Mountain Home's Jacob Czanstkowski pitched a five-inning complete game with five strikeouts and one hit allowed, while also notching an RBI at the plate.

Reece Ducker went 2 for 3 with two RBIs, while Lincoln Sherry had two hits and an RBI and Cody Lance two RBIs.

Mountain Home (5-0, 2-0 5A-West) led 3-1 after three innings and scored two in the fourth and seven in the fifth for the run-rule.

Alma 9-3, Harrison 1-5

Alma jumped out to a four-run lead in the first inning and went on to defeat Harrison in the first game of a 5A-West Conference doubleheader.

Shepherd Osborn had a tw0-run double in the Airedales' first, and Alma made it 5-0 in the second when Natha Machen was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.

Axl Spain and Derek Hatcher each had three hits to pace Alma's 14-hit attack. Noah Likens made it stand with a complete-game four-hitter with six strikeouts.

Harrison answered in the second game and forced a split as Troy Catt's sixth-inning drove in Noah Hopkins to break a 2-2 tie. Peyton Reese and Beck Jones then added back-to-back RBI doubles to give the Goblins a 5-2 cushion.

Reese, Jones and Tristan Thompson each had two hits for the Goblins. Camden Curd had three of Alma's eight hits.

Greenbrier 9-3, Van Buren 2-2

Greenbrier (5-2, 2-0) scored five runs in the sixth inning to secure the sweep in the 5A-West doubleheader openers against Van Buren (3-3, 0-2).

Dwayne Adams was 2-for-2 for Van Buren.

In the opener, Ty Ruby led off the bottom of the seventh with a double and scored Carson Zachary's single for the game winner for Greenbrier.

Malachi Henry and Peyton Pschier each had two hits for Van Buren.

Huntsville 9, Providence Academy 1

Sawyer Owens three-run home run highlighted a six-run second inning as Huntsville claimed a win over Providence Academy.

Jude Box gave the Eagles an early 2-0 lead with a bases-loaded single in the first before their big outburst. Amos Mayes had two hits and two RBIs for Huntsville, while Mason Davidson also had two hits.

Box also threw 3.2 innings and allowed just one hit to pick up the win, while Brett Nelle finished in relief.

Greenland 17, Mountainburg 1

Jack Stockton had three hits and drove in four runs as Greenland pounded Mountainburg in nonconference action at Mountainburg.

The Pirates (5-1) scored at least a run in every inning, including a pair of six-run outbursts in the third and the fifth. Kade Gobel added two hits and three RBIs, while Hank Ramsey drove in a pair of runs.

Carter Jackson earned the win with a five-inning no-hitter as he struck out 13 batters.

SOFTBALL

Pea Ridge 10, Lincoln 0

Emory Bowlin pitched her second perfect game in four days, dominating Lincoln in a five-inning gem.

The sophomore, who struck out all 21 batters in order last week against Rogers Heritage, was untouchable again, striking out 11 in the circle.

Zaylee Warden led the Pea Ridge offense, going 3-for-4 with a triple. Callie Cooper was 2-for 3 with a double and two RBIs.

Van Buren 5-5, Greenbrier 1-0

Ember Caldwell went all 14 innings and did not allow an earned run to lead the Lady Pointers (6-1, 2-0) to the doubleheader sweep in the 5A-West openers on the road.

In the opener, Caldwell allowed four hits, struck out seven and gave up no earned runs, and belted a two-run homer while Riley Lowrey and Hailey Allen each drove in runs.

In the nightcap, Caldwell allowed four hits and stuck out 11 in the shutout.

Caldwell had two hits and drove in two runs, Lowrey also had two hits and drove in three runs. Allen singled, doubled and stole a base.

Hackett 2, Booneville 1

In a pitcher's duel featuring two of the top hurler's in the region, Hackett's Makenzie Freeman claimed bragging rights against Booneville's Lexi Franklin on Tuesday.

Both pitchers were outstanding in complete-game masterpieces. Freeman scattered four hits, struck out 12 and walked one. Franklin allowed three hits, struck out 10 and walked two.

A two-run third inning was the difference in the game for Hackett (7-2). Avery McClure led off the inning with a walk and Michaelyn Freeman belted a double to left, putting runners at second and third. Lilly Oxford delivered a two-run single, scoring both McClure and Freeman for a 2-0 lead.

Booneville sliced the deficit in half in the fourth. Layla Byrum led off the inning with a single and moved to second on Leigh Swint's sacrifice bunt. After a walk to Franklin, Roni Tillery pushed a bunt through for a single, scoring Byrum from third. But that was all the damage Booneville (3-2) was able to do as Freeman got a strikeout and groundout to end the inning.

The one-run cushion was enough for Freeman who closed out the game with four straight scoreless innings.

Byrum was 2-for-3 for Booneville.

Prairie Grove 9, Clarksville 2

The Tigers pulled away in the fifth inning to claim a win Tuesday.

Prairie Grove (7-2) bashed 17 hits in the game and Chloe Hillian was solid in the circle, allowing seven hits with six strikeouts.

Hillian also helped her cause at the plate, belting three doubles. Rhiannon Umfleet was 2-for-4 with a homer, double and four RBIs. Jill Emerson also homered and drove in two runs.

Adilyn Cummins was 3-for-3 for Clarksville and Gracie Dean added two hits.

Lavaca 14, Waldron 3

The Golden Arrows took control early and crushed Waldron on Tuesday in run-rule fashion.

Kyla Force was 3-for-4 with a triple and five RBIs for Lavaca (5-0). Katie May was 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Mayli Stockton, Hannah Winchester and Kaitlyn Brewer all had multiple hits.

Winchester earned the win in the circle, allowing just two hits with 10 strikeouts.

Greenland 19-17, Ozark Mountain 0-0

The Lady Pirates swept a conference doubleheader on Tuesday, posting shutout wins in both games.

Greenland claimed game one 19-0 as Dixie Moulton pitched a one-hitter and struck out four.

Moulton helped her own cause at the plate with a pair of RBIs and two stolen bases. Jayden Gonzales was 2-for-2, and Olivia Poole added two RBIs.

Greenland completed the sweep with a 17-0 win in the second game.

Moulton was 2-for-2 with four RBIs and two stolen bases. Poole and Gonzales each had two hits.

Molly Meredith claimed the win in the circle, scattering three hits with three strikeouts.

Springdale Har-Ber 14, Fayetteville 8

The Lady Wildcats flexed at the plate, bashing 14 hits in a 6A-West win Wednesday.

Anniston Reith and Kylie Lynch-Burris each hit a pair of home runs to power the Har-Ber (5-3) attack. Reith drove in five runs and Lynch-Burris had four RBIs to account for nine of Har-Ber's 14 runs. Brooke Beyer was 3-for-5 and Bell Haney was 2-for-4 and scored four runs.

Brooke Davis and Linly Chapman each homered for Fayetteville. Chapman drove in three runs and Davis plated two runs for the Purple'Dogs (1-7).

Prairie Grove 7, Springdale 6

The Lady Tigers held off Springdale late to claim a nonconference win.

Prairie Grove (7-3) took a 7-3 lead by scoring five runs in the top of the fifth, but Springdale fought back with three runs in the sixth to make it a one-run game.

Jill Emerson homered twice and hit a double for the Lady Tigers and drove in three runs. Riannon Umfleet had a three-run double.

Illeana Sauls and Lauren Taylor each homered and drove in three runs for Springdale (4-6) and Hadley James was 2-for-2.

Farmington 10, Lincoln 2

The Lady Cardinals pulled away in the third inning. Amia Carr singled and Isabella Hulsey homered, scoring three runs.

Kamryn Uher earned the win, going four innings, allowing no runs on one hit, striking out two and walking none.

Amber Bryant took the loss for Lincoln. Bryant went three innings, allowing five runs on five hits, striking out three and walking none.

Farmington Lady Cardinals collected 10 hits. Carr and Reese Shirey each racked up multiple hits.

BOYS SOCCER

Siloam Springs 1, Alma 0

The Panthers picked up their first win of the season Tuesday in a 5A-West Conference matchup against the Airedales at Panther Stadium.

Carlos Sandavol scored the Panthers' lone goal in the first half, while Siloam Springs (1-7, 1-1) recorded its first clean sheet of the season.

Alma dropped to 1-5, 0-2 with the loss.

BENTONVILLE 6, ROGERS 2

Mitchell Stone scored three goals to lead Bentonville past Rogers on Tuesday at Whitey Smith Stadium.

Jack Birchenough, Theo Wadlin, and Trystin Davis also scored goals for the Tigers (6-2).

GIRLS SOCCER

Siloam Springs 6, Alma 0

Jetta Broquard scored her third hat trick of the season and sister Mesa Broquard had two goals and two assists as Siloam Springs' girls soccer team shut out Alma 6-0 on Tuesday at Panther Stadium.

Ariella Vogus also scored for the Lady Panthers (4-2-1, 2-0 5A-West), while Clara Church, Ahnaka Buxton and Cenzi Johnson added assists. Alma dropped to 4-2 overall, 0-2 in league play.

BENTONVILLE WEST 2, FORT SMITH SOUTHSIDE 1

Senior Anna Averi Presley has a goal and an assist to lead Bentonville West past Fort Smith Southside.

Freshman Katie Meeker also scored a goal for West and Leila Geary had an assist.

PREP TRACK

Tiger Relays

at Bentonville

BOYS

TEAM SCORES 1. Bentonville 184.92; 2. Bentonville West 139.92; 3. Fayetteville 132.42; 4. Springdale Har-Ber 53; 5. Rogers Heritage 51.42; 6. Rogers 43.85; 7. Van Buren 38; 8. Ft. Smith Southside 24; 9. Ft. Smith Northside 22.42; 10. Gentry 3; 11. Don Tyson School of Innovation 2; 12. LR Central 1

100 1. Nick Bell, Bentonville West, 11.15; 2. Aidan Honeycutt, Bentonville West, 11.22; 3. CJ Brown, Bentonville, 11.26; 4. Carson Tucker, Bentonville, 11.28; 5. Derek Bradley, Heritage, 11.32; 6. Tkavion King, Northside, 11.44; 7. Cam Massey, Northside, 11.47; 8. Bliyge Cook, Har-Ber, 11.53.

200 1. Chase Stone, Bentonville, 22.60; 2. Jesse Davis, Har-Ber, 23.01; 3. Aidan Honeycutt, Bentonville West, 23.14; 4. Locklan Rohlwing, Bentonville, 23.14; 5. Marcus McCoy, Fayetteville, 23.14; 6. Wyatt Santone-Engeldow, Bentonville, 23.91; 7. Landry Grandstaff, Southside, 23.92; 8. Noah Nunnelee, Bentonville, 24.00.

400 1. Dhakivion Seals, Fayetteville, 50.09; 2. Marcus McCoy, Fayetteville, 50.48; 3. Yair Cordero, Har-Ber, 50.52; 4. John Verkamp, Bentonville, 50.71; 5. Zachariah Harvey, Fayetteville, 51.76; 6. Wyatt Santone-Engeldow, Bentonville, 51.82; 7. Collin Kierce, Bentonville West, 52.27; 8. Haden Means, Bentonville, 52.32.

800 1. Dawson Welch, Har-Ber, 1:54.37; 2. Harper Jones, Bentonville, 1:57.66; 3. Hunter Kemp, Fayetteville, 1:58.98; 4. Alan Lopez, Fayetteville, 1:59.26; 5. Jackson Price, Bentonville, 1:59.85; 6. Jonathan Mendez, Har-Ber, 2:01.06; 7. James American Horse, Bentonville, 2:01.48; 8. Nick Dean, Heritage, 2:01.93.

1,600 1. Hunter Kemp, Fayetteville, 4:22.78; 2. Logen Dildy, Bentonville, 4:22.85; 3. Trent Patterson, Heritage, 4:23.36; 4. Eli Seavey, Bentonville, 4:25.05; 5. Matthew Shelly, Bentonville, 4:26.16; 6. Owen Kelley, Bentonville, 4:28.33; 7. Wesley Marsh, Fayetteville, 4:31.86; 8. David Sanchez, Don Tyson, 4:33.85.

3,200 1. Trevor Rice, Fayetteville, 9:53.70; 2. Parker Brown, Van Buren, 9:54.51; 3. Aidan Thomas, Fayetteville, 9:54.90; 4. Caleb Morris, Bentonville West, 9:55.45; 5. Mason Ivy, Bentonville West, 9:58.60; 6. Wyatt Manus, Bentonville, 9:59.12; 7. Mark Mbekenya, Bentonville West, 10:00.84; 8. Carter Beasley, Bentonville, 10:01.47.

110 HURDLES 1. Bruce Payerli, Heritage, 15.22; 2. Ethan Grigg, Bentonville West, 15.71; 3. Christian Setzer, Fayetteville, 15.98; 4. Ben Pearson, Bentonville, 16.31; 5. Isaac Chapman, Rogers, 16.32; 6. Mohammad Shalabi, Bentonville West, 16.57; 7. Landon Proctor, Rogers, 17.00; 8. Nathan Kachel, Fayetteville, 17.22.

300 HURDLES 1. Bruce Payerli, Heritage, 39.90; 2. Ethan Grigg, Bentonville West, 41.45; 3. Nathan Kachel, Fayetteville, 41.87; 4. Bliyge Cook, Har-Ber, 41.90; 5. Ryan Fernstrom, Bentonville, 42.13; 6.Cade Mann, Heritage, 42.34; 7. Cole Krebs, Bentonville, 42.41; 8. Walker Ferguson, Bentonville, 43.70

4X100 RELAY 1. Bentonville West (Jay Herndon, Cade DeWitt, Nick Bell, Aiden Honeycutt), 42.28; 2. Bentonville, 42.92; 3. Fayetteville, 43.37; 4. Har-Ber, 43.83; 5. Bentonville B, 44.62; 6. Van Buren, 44.84; 7. Rogers, 45.37; 8. Gentry, 45.97.

4X200 RELAY 1. Fayetteville (Marcus McCoy, Dhakivion Seals, Peyton Johnson, Xi Spencer-Cole), 1:29.90; 2. Bentonville, 1:30.51; 3. Bentonville B, 1:32.27; 4. Rogers, 1:33.80; 5. Bentonville West, 1:34.99; 6. Har-Ber, 1:35.31; 7. Ft. Smith Northside, 1:36.32; 8. Rogers Heritage, 1:39.56.

4X400 RELAY 1. Fayetteville (Marcus McCoy, Dhakivion Seals, Jackson Harmon, Zachariah Harvey), 3:28.67; 2. Bentonville B, 3:33.00; 3. Bentonville West, 3:36.51; 4. Har-Ber, 3:37.18; 5. Bentonville D, 3:43.85; 6. Ft. Smith Southside, 3:44.77.

4X800 RELAY 1. Bentonville West (Zion Brown, Collin Kierce, Mason Ivy, Aiden Wilson), 8:14.37; 2. Rogers, 8:22.90; 3. Har-Ber, 8:52.96; 4. Van Buren, 8:55.78; 5. Ft. Smith Southside, 8:57.42; 6. Fayetteville, 8:58.64; 7. Bentonville, 9:23.08; 8. LR Central, 9:28.51.

DISCUS 1. Ethan Eddy, Bentonville West, 136-7; 2. Reese Taylor, Bentonville, 135-8; 3. Hayden Chaffey, Southside, 132-0; 4. John McKinnis, Bentonville West, 130-9; 5. Riley Weatherly, Bentonville, 124-2; 6. William Emeterio, Rogers, 122-11; 7. Isaac Chapman, Rogers, 122-8; 8. Braxton Bowen, Van Buren, 122-2.

HIGH JUMP 1. Cooper Williams, Fayetteville, 6-6; 2. Mofe Adelusimo, Bentonville, 6-4; 3. (tie) Aidan Honeycutt, Bentonville West and Christian Farrow, Bentonville, 5-10; 5. seven athletes tied at 5-8.

LONG JUMP 1. Cam Massey, Northside, 22-10.75; 2. JJ Lockett, Heritage, 21-6; 3. Thurman Cooley, Van Buren, 21-0; 4. CJ Brown, Bentonville, 20-10.5; 5. John Verkamp, Bentonville, 20-9.25; 6. Tkavion King, Northside, 20-7; 7. Ty Cunningham, Rogers, 20-0; 8. Tobey Sayaxomphou, Van Buren, 19-9.5.

POLE VAULT 1. Cade DeWitt, Bentonville West, 16-2.25; 2. Zack Harrell, Bentonville, 14-6; 3. Ethan Dobson, Bentonville, 13-6; 4. Shane Luttrell, Bentonville, 13-6; 5. Thomas Burton, Heritage, 13-0; 6. Zane Krause, Van Buren, 13-0; 7. Logan Powell, Bentonville West, 12-6; 8. Daniel Mann, Rogers, 12-6.

SHOT PUT 1. Brooks Young, Fayetteville, 55-5; 2. Cooper Anderson, Southside, 50-6.5; 3. Isaac Chapman, Rogers, 50-6; 4. John Brandenburg, Bentonville, 47-2; 5. Isaiah Ryder, Bentonville West, 45-1; 6. Loagin Jacobs, Bentonville West, 43-11.5; 7. Kalen Thomas, Fayetteville, 43-9; 8. Colin Jones, Rogers, 43-2.

TRIPLE JUMP 1. Tobey Sayaxomphou, Van Buren, 44-5; 2. Christian Farrow, Bentonville, 44-0; 3. Jay Herndon, Bentonville West, 40-5; 4. Ethan Grigg, Bentonville West, 40-4; 5. Manuel David, Bentonville, 40-2.5; 6. Dylan Laughton, Rogers, 40-2; 7. Parker Schatzman, Bentonville, 40-0.75; 8. Liam Bradney, Bentonville, 40-0.5.

GIRLS

TEAM SCORES 1. Bentonville 261; 2. Fayetteville 130; 3. Bentonville West 71; 4. Springdale Har-Ber 61.5; 5. Rogers 57; 6. Van Buren 34; 7. Ft. Smith Northside 22; 8. Ft. Smith Southside 21.5; 9. LR Central 18; 10. Greenwood 8; 11. Rogers Heritage 6.

100 1. Emelia Thurston, Bentonville, 12.65; 2. Azaria Austin, LR Central, 12.68; 3. Sophie Burtis, Bentonville, 12.92; 4. Lola Sommer, Bentonville, 13.04; 5. Kari Carter, Northside, 13.10; 6. Kennedy Dykes, Har-Ber, 13.15; 7. Gressa Hoyord, Bentonville, 13.24; 8. Korlynn Hall, Har-Ber, 13.26.

200 1. Morgan Maier, Rogers, 25.74; 2. Payton Fant, Fayetteville, 26.70; 3. Gressa Hoyord, Bentonville, 27.25; 4. Korlynn Hall, Har-Ber, 27.32; 5. Lola Sommer, Bentonville, 27.35; 6. Ava Erck, Fayetteville, 27.42; 7. Katherine Toney, Heritage, 27.42; 8. Breanna Conley, LR Central, 27.50.

400 1. Allison Fernstrom, Bentonville, 58.29; 2. Malaya Johnson, Bentonville West, 1:00.77; 3. Hannah Hanson, Bentonville, 1:00.92; 4. Lucy Spangler, Fayetteville, 1:01.50; 5. Clare Owen, Rogers, 1:01.75; 6. Yvonne Mbekenya, Bentonville West, 1:02.11; 7. Hadley Newell, Bentonville, 1:02.35; 8. Breanne Anderson, Bentonville, 1:02.35.

800 1. Haley Loewe, Bentonville, 2:29.43; 2. Janet Fu, Fayetteville, 2:29.49; 3. Jade Devine, Fayetteville, 2:30.83; 4. Ember Chariton, Bentonville, 2:31.13; 5. Naomi Rojas, Bentonville West, 2:32.06; 6. Ivette Garcia, Bentonville West, 2:33.39; 7. Macey Hurley, Bentonville, 2:34.37; 8. Madelyn Keller, Bentonville, 2:35.7.

1,600 1. Lilly Beshears, Har-Ber, 5:10.21; 2. Devyn O'Daniel, Bentonville, 5:18.24; 3. Macey Hurley, Bentonville, 5:27.58; 4. Ember Chariton, Bentonville, 5:32.49; 5. Haley Loewe, Bentonville, 5:33.29; 6. Ryann Coan, Fayetteville, 5:41.78; 7. Passion Perez, Har-Ber, 5:47.99; 8. Kayli Fitzhugh, Fayetteville, 5:50.23.

3,200 1. Madison Galindo, Bentonville, 10:42.56; 2. Carson Wasemiller, Fayetteville, 11:09.20; 3. Aubree Wille, Van Buren, 11:52.99; 4. Riley Ammons, Bentonville, 12:10.26; 5. Abbigail McCarty, Van Buren, 12:19.91; 6. Katie Eggleston, Bentonville, 12:35.48; 7. Julia Minton, Fayetteville, 12:37.16; 8. Lilly Hellwig, Bentonville, 12:45.07.

100 HURDLES 1. Solara Koser, Fayetteville, 15.01; 2. Julia Gunnell, Fayetteville, 15.51; 3. Paisley Hight, Bentonville, 15.60; 4. Allison Fernstrom, Bentonville, 15.69; 5. Ava Goetz, Fayetteville, 15.79; 6. Katie Cullum, Bentonville West, 16.31; 7. Addison Wooldridge, Bentonville West, 17.55; 8. Zoey Messick, LR Central, 17.70.

300 HURDLES 1. Solara Koser, Fayetteville, 44.95; 2. Julia Gunnell, Fayetteville, 45.05; 3. Paisley Hight, Bentonville, 45.52; 4. Sidney Esterer, Bentonville, 48.03; 5. Katie Cullum, Bentonville West, 48.45; 6. Rani Fanning, Fayetteville, 50.35; 7. Daisy Avalos, Rogers, 50.49; 8. Eden Nguyen, Bentonville, 50.59.

4X100 RELAY 1. Bentonville (Morgan Langley, Gressa Hoyord, Lola Summer, Emelia Thurston), 49.05; 2. Fayetteville, 50.77; 3. Rogers, 50.84; 4. Har-Ber, 51.94; 5. Van Buren, 53.21; 6. Rogers Heritage, 55.24.

4X200 RELAY 1. Bentonville (Allison Fernstrom, Lola Summer, Sophie Burtis, Gressa Hoyord), 1:46.52; 2. Har-Ber, 1:46.53; 3. Fayetteville, 1:47.15; 4. LR Central, 1:50.05; 5. Rogers, 1:55.00; 6. Bentonville B, 1:55.43; 7. Ft. Smith Northside, 2:09.15.

4X400 RELAY 1. Bentonville (Allison Fernstrom, Hannah Hanson, Devyn O'Daniel, Paisley Hight), 4:00.87; 2. Bentonville B, 4:11.56; 3. Bentonville West, 4:12.41; 4. Fayetteville, 4:21.42; 5. Rogers, 4:23.65; 6. Har-Ber, 4:24.06; 7. Bentonville C, 4:27.85; 8. Bentonville D, 4:39.23.

4X800 RELAY 1. Bentonville West (Kendall Lindsey, Megan Graham, Marilyn Sanabria, Malaya Johnson), 9:40.91; 2. Bentonville, 10:00.95; 3. Fayetteville, 10:10.52; 4. Bentonville B, 10:29.08; 5. Rogers, 10:34.80; 6. Van Buren, 10:58.61; 7. FS Southside, 11:13.60; 8. Har-Ber, 11:48.09.

DISCUS 1. Bree Anglin, Bentonville, 117-11; 2. Winifred Smith, Bentonville, 114-9; 3. Nadia Clark, Bentonville, 105-5; 4. Mahalya Ahmadou, Southside, 105-3; 5.Hannah Gouvion, Bentonville West, 101-6; 6. Jane Musengwa, Bentonville, 100-5; 7. Ashley Rangel, Bentonville West, 99-8; 8. TaMya Thomas, Southside, 93-7.

HIGH JUMP 1. Paisley Hight, Bentonville, 5-4; 2. Ava Goetz, Fayetteville, 5-4; 3. Hadlee Hurst, Van Buren, 5-2; 4. Hannah Hanson, Bentonville, 5-2; 5. Sidney Esterer, Bentonville, 5-0; 6. (tie) Maggy Grandstaff, Southside, and Lainey Bivin, Har-Ber, 4-10; 8. Laci Gartside, Har-Ber, 4-10.

LONG JUMP 1. Emelia Thurston, Bentonville, 18-5; 2. Morgan Langley, Bentonville, 17-7.5; 3. Celeste Puga, Bentonville, 17-1.5; 4. Za'Kari Gurule, Northside, 16-10; 5. Julia Gunnell, Fayetteville, 16-3.5; 6. Kylie Wright, Bentonville West, 15-9.5; 7. Emma Livingston, Har-Ber, 15-9; 8. Kylee Wilbert, LR Central, 15-8.

POLE VAULT 1. Kayla Ryan, Rogers, 12-3; 2. Taylor Hankins, Greenwood, 10-6; 3. Harper Clow, Bentonville West, 10-6; 4. Mazzy Hatch, Har-Ber, 10-0; 5. Norah Basket, Bentonville, 9-6; 6. Kyla Jeffcoat, Van Buren, 9-0; 7. Lola Harbaugh, Har-Ber, 8-6; 8. Lily Glenn, Heritage, 8-6.

SHOT PUT 1. Ashley Rangel, Bentonville West, 35-6; 2. Mahalya Ahmadou, Southside, 34-11; 3. Gracie Johnson, Van Buren, 34-6.5; 4. Bree Anglin, Bentonville, 34-1; 5. Jane Musengwa, Bentonville, 33-9.5; 6. Sarah Sloan, Rogers 32-1; 7. Nadia Clark, Bentonville, 32-0.5; 8. Winifred Smith, Bentonville, 31-2.

TRIPLE JUMP 1. Emelia Thurston, Bentonville, 36-3; 2. Cherish Blackmon, Northside, 34-9; 3. Alicia Covington, Rogers, 34-4.5; 4. Celeste Puga, Bentonville, 34-3; 5. Emma Livingston, Har-Ber, 34-1; 6. Addyson Bewley, Har-Ber, 33-3; 7. Samantha Bylak, Fayetteville, 33-2; 8. Za'Kari Gurule, Northside, 32-9.