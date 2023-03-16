Report: Arkansas State fires men's basketball Coach Mike Balado after 6 seasons

Coach Mike Balado's tenure in Jonesboro has apparently come to a close.

According to a report from Stadium's Jeff Goodman, Arkansas State fired Balado — who went 82-100 in six seasons — Thursday morning after buying out the final year of his contract, which was extended last March through the 2023-24 season. That extension, however, came with a provision that saw Balado's buyout drop in half from $350,000 to $187,500 if the Red Wolves failed to win a regular-season Sun Belt Conference title or win 10 league games or reach either the NCAA or NIT tournaments.

ASU went 13-20 this season, finishing just 4-14 in Sun Belt play before exiting in the second round of the conference tournament. The Red Wolves, after winning their Sun Belt opener at Old Dominion on Dec. 29, lost 10 straight games and 13 of their next 14.

This came after the only winning season of Balado's six seasons as a Division I head coach, all at ASU. The Red Wolves went 18-11 during the 2022-23 season but finished only 8-7 in the Sun Belt, good for sixth in the conference. That was also with a pair of future high-major players in Norchad Omier — a third-team All-ACC honoree at Miami — and Desi Sills, who averaged 8.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists for a Kansas State team that earned a No. 3 seed in the NCAA tournament.

Under Balado, ASU never advanced past the quarterfinals of the Sun Belt Conference tournament, and as a program, the Red Wolves have won at least 20 games in a season just once this century — they went 20-12 in 2016-17 under Grant McCasland, who departed for North Texas after one season at ASU.

This story is developing.