Rick Lee’s Oaklawn selections and analysis First post — 12:35 p.m.

LEE'S LOCK Reaux Bina in the ninth

BEST BET Tales of Home in the sixth

LONG SHOT Sweet N Salty in the first

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

****confident choice***plenty to like

**things to like*educated guess

1 Purse $26,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $10,000

SWEET N SALTY** has put together four encouraging 5-furlong breezes in succession, and the 4-year-old first-timer has landed in a soft bottom level maiden race. KEEN CONTENDER deserves favoritism considering she has earned the fastest Beyer figures, and she has finished in the money 10 times. SODDY DAISY had traffic trouble late on the turn when beaten less than 3 lengths last month, and she is taking a drop in price.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

3 Sweet N SaltyGonzalezChleborad5-1

7 Keen ContenderTorrezRosin6-5

1 Soddy DaisyCastilloVillafranco2-1

5 AseelHiraldoDeville6-1

2 TruebluegirlZimmermanPrather15-1

6 Grandma BelleDe La CruzMartin15-1

4 Canary NationPusacAnderson20-1

2 Purse $26,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $7,500

SAINT PIO** is adding blinkers and dropping in class following a one-paced effort for new and leading trainer Robertino Diodoro. NEW DICE is a consistent finisher who landed in a field with several early speed types. BOTANY showed improved early speed in a competitive third-place finish March 2, and the second-place finisher came back to win his next race.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

2 Saint PioTorresDiodoro9-5

1 New DiceCabreraLitfin5-1

3 BotanyAsmussenMoquett6-1

7 Brave MagicArrietaAsmussen3-1

6 The Five B'sSantanaDeville8-1

8 Galactic EmpirePusacMartin10-1

4 Uptown HustlerCastilloVillafranco10-1

5 DriverWalesHornsby30-1

3 Purse $26,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $10,000

QUEENIES WAY** showed vastly improved early speed in a competitive fourth-place finish, and a similar effort will make her difficult to catch in this field. THE X FACTOR has finished in the money in four of her last seven races, while showing a solid late run. FINISHWHATUSTARTED led past every pole but the last one only two races back, and major traffic trouble at the top of the stretch compromised her best in her most recent.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

1 Queenies WayDe La CruzHaran9-5

4 The X FactorZimmermanMartin5-2

6 FinishwhatustartedHiraldoDeville3-1

3 Sweet HolinessArrietaLoy6-1

7 Diamonds R ForeverCourtHewitt10-1

2 Flash of CherokeeSantanaWilson12-1

5 Sheza CatCabreraPish15-1

4 Purse $32,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, starter allowance

HOME RUN TRICK** wheels back at the same level after a front-running victory, and the Oaklawn horse for course has won eight of his nine races in Hot Springs. LITTLE DEMON gave way after chasing the top selection in his local debut, but the beaten even-money favorite was good in his two previous races at Aqueduct. FLATOUT WINNER has a consistently competitive record in starter allowance races, and he returns to a proper level after testing tougher allowance rivals.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

7 Home Run TrickBejaranoBrennan2-1

2 Little DemonTorresJacobson5-2

4 Flatout WinnerCabreraLitfin4-1

1 ColosiJuarezPetalino5-1

5 Leader of MenArrietaMoquett5-1

6 First LineCastilloVillafranco15-1

3 JingleSaezLauer20-1

5 Purse $28,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, starter allowance

ARTHURIAN*** set a rapid early pace and kept on running in a dominating first race for trainer Coty Rosin, and he keeps the leading rider and has a strong chance to win a third consecutive race. TOWN CHAMP is a six-time local winner who had an eventful trip finishing behind the top selection as the post-time favorite. DRENA'S STAR finished a distant second behind the top selection, but the consistent veteran looms a threat if the top one bounces off such a big effort.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

8 ArthurianTorresRosin8-5

1 Town ChampCabreraHewitt5-2

3 Drenna's StarJuarezHollendorfer3-1

7 Stormin HongkongZimmermanWestermann6-1

6 Coal TruthAsmussenAsmussen12-1

2 SmileformeCastilloJacobson15-1

4 OjitosCourtHewitt20-1

5 Heza Wild RideMedellinRiecken30-1

6 Purse $103,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, allowance

TALES OF HOME*** defeated a quality maiden allowance field just two races back, and she made a determined late run when beaten less than a length at this level. PRINCEDREAMCESS won a fast $30,000 claiming sprint last month, and she is a repeat candidate if able to duplicate the effort for new and winning trainer Matt Shirer. LOFTHOUSE is cutting back to a sprint after a second-place route finish, and her top Beyer figures was earned sprinting.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

6 Tales of HomeCabreraStewart2-1

2 PrincedreamcessArrietaShirer9-5

3 LofthouseZimmermanMartin4-1

7 Super Wonder GirlTorresDiodoro5-1

8 She's All ClassCastilloMaker12-1

4 Comedy ActBejaranoMorse12-1

5 LichitaDe La CruzJansen20-1

1 SilviaSantanaVan Berg20-1

7 Purse $38,000, 1 mile, 3-year-olds, maiden claiming $40,000

LADY WITH A CAUSE** ships from Fair Grounds following consecutive second-place finishes, and she is dropping into a maiden claiming race for the first time. WREAKING HAVOC has the best of connections, and she has finished second in her two previous races for a claiming price. WINDY BAY raced close to a fast pace in a deceptively good second-place finish, and she picks up a leading rider.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

5 Lady With a CauseTorresMcPeek5-2

4 Wreaking HavocSantanaCox3-1

7 Windy BayArrietaContreras4-1

2 Perfectly GoldenCabreraRosin5-1

8 Collected GlorySaezContreras6-1

6 PivoskyCourtVance 10-1

1 Lovely JoyceBowenPrather20-1

3 Naughty MadamBejaranoMoquett15-1

9 Molly of StratfordCastilloAsmussen20-1

8 Purse $106,000, 1 1/8 miles, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

SMILE HAPPY*** has not raced since May, but he was a convincing debut winner and finished second behind champion Epicenter in the 2022 Risen Star after a layoff. CREATIVE MINISTER earned a triple-digit Beyer figure finishing third in the 2022 Preakness, and her recent works at Fair Grounds suggests he is ready to fire fresh. CONGRESSMAN had a modest two-race winning streak snapped in a troubled sixth-place finish, and the beaten post-time favorite may have a fitness advantage over the top two.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

3 Smile HappyArrietaMcPeek2-1

2 Creative MinsterTorresMcPeek3-1

5 CongressmanSantanaBrisset4-1

6 PresidentialJuarezAsmussen6-1

4 Tiz Rye TimeSaezVan Berg8-1

8 Seize the NightMichelLukas12-1

7 Speed BiasBejaranoMoquett10-1

1 Camp DavidCastilloMaker15-1

9 Purse $26,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden claiming $20,000

REAUX BINA**** has crossed the wire third in consecutive two turn races, and she is taking a significant drop into state-bred company. DANCIN N THEPULPIT was forwardly placed in an improved second-place sprint finish, and she is bred to carry her speed this far. TIZ A STRATEGY is dropping into a state-bred maiden claiming race for the first time, and she is another with a route pedigree.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

5 Reaux BinaBaileyDixon1-1

6 Dancin N ThepulpitHarrCates3-1

3 Tiz a StrategyPusacMartin6-1

1 Sophie's StarGonzalezChleborad10-1

9 Be BoBejaranoMoquett12-1

4 April Flower BoundCourtWilliams15-1

2 Dr. Woods MiracleBorelHornsby20-1

11 May DiscoWalesWestermann30-1

7 OnlythreesocksSaezPish30-1

8 PetulaFuentesMcKellar30-1

10 Dixie Girl ToCastilloWestermann30-1