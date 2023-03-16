Seven people arrested on various charges in Northwest Arkansas

Arrests

Benton County Sheriff's Office

Ciera Spence, 23, of Gentry, was arrested Monday in connection with domestic battering. Spence was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Bentonville

Chloe Prince, 21, of 2703 S.W. Ryder St., Apt. 13, in Bentonville, was arrested Monday in connection with battery. Prince was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

Richard Ranniger, 80, of 2256 E. Gentle Oaks Lane in Fayetteville, was arrested Tuesday in connection with distributing, possessing or viewing child pornography. Ranniger was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Thomas Gabrick, 31, of 1970 N. East Oaks Drive in Fayetteville, was arrested Tuesday in connection with domestic battering. Gabrick was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Siloam Springs

David Howard, 34, of 15 Abingdon Lane in Bella Vista, was arrested Monday in connection with internet stalking of a child. Howard was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

Christopher Ward, 29, of 3480 E. Huntsville Road in Fayetteville, was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault. Ward was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

James Walker, 42, of 20473 Perry Road in Springdale, was arrested Tuesday in connection with stalking. Walker was released Wednesday from the Washington County Detention Center on $15,000 bond.