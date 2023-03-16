Smallest railways’ merger OK’d

Canadian Pacific Railway received a green light Wednesday to complete its roughly $31 billion acquisition of Kansas City Southern, creating the only rail operator linking the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The two carriers are the smallest among the nation's seven major railroads. When combined, the new company -- dubbed Canadian Pacific Kansas City -- will foster growth of rail traffic, support passenger operations and shift freight from highways to rail, ultimately resulting in more safety and benefits to the environment, the U.S. Surface Transportation Board said Wednesday.

"This transaction should improve, rather than degrade, the performance of the industry," the board ruled after its two-year review. "This merger will create the first railroad providing single-line service spanning Canada, the United States and Mexico."

The board had been pressured to defer the decision amid public outcry over increased rail traffic and safety risks from a combined network -- concerns that were heightened last month after a Norfolk Southern train derailment spilled a toxic gas in northeastern Ohio.

The merger was announced in 2021, when Kansas City Southern favored Canadian Pacific's bid over the offer of rival Canadian National. The deal closed in December 2021, but Kansas City Southern's shares were transferred to a trust, and the railroads have been operating independently, pending federal approval of the merger.

BOARD PRAISE

The Surface Transportation Board said the new railroad "will facilitate the flow of grain from the Midwest to the Gulf Coast and Mexico, the movement of intermodal goods between Dallas and Chicago and the trade in automotive parts, finished vehicles, and other containerized mixed goods between the United States and Mexico."

Canadian Pacific Kansas City will have little to no track redundancies or overlapping routes and is also expected to add more than 800 new union jobs, according to the board.

The new service is expected to "foster the growth of rail traffic, shifting approximately 64,000 truckloads annually from North America's roads to rail, and will support investment in infrastructure, service quality and safety," the board said.

In 2001 the U.S. regulators raised the bar substantially for the approval of railroad mergers after a disastrous 1996 combination of Union Pacific and Southern Pacific snarled shipments for a prolonged period and the 1999 move to split Conrail between Norfolk Southern and CSX created delays in the East.

The Surface Transportation Board had declared that any future mergers would only be allowed if they enhanced competition and served the public interest.

ONE CATCH

Regulators said in a report earlier this year that the only major impact of the merger will be an increase in noise where train traffic is expected to increase significantly.

And in approving the merger, the board essentially rejected concerns the deal creates problems in towns along tracks by blocking crossings for extended periods of time or clogging the already busy rail network around Chicago and creating problems for commuter trains.

Officials in small towns along the railroad like Camanche, Iowa, on the upper Mississippi River, had told regulators that first responders can be delayed in getting to an emergency because long trains often block every crossing in town at once.

A coalition of several suburban Chicago cities also opposed the merger, fearing that blocked crossings will lead more commuters to drive, rather than using the area's Metra rail network.

The biggest traffic increases are expected between Chicago and Laredo, Texas, with some of the rail lines across Iowa predicted to see more than 14 additional trains a day and the tracks between Kansas City, Mo., and Beaumont, Texas, likely to see about 12 more trains a day.

But the Surface Transportation Board determined the expected increase in train traffic across the new railroad will only add seconds to the average delay when the time a crossing is blocked is averaged out over all the vehicles passing through a crossing every day, including all the ones that are never stopped.

OTHER PRESSURE

Atop merger concerns, the railroad industry is under pressure to improve safety in the wake of last month's Norfolk Southern derailment in Ohio that prompted evacuations and created lingering health concerns.

The major freight railroads have announced several steps they plan to take, but that may not be enough to satisfy regulators and members of Congress who are pushing for broad reforms.

Even after this merger, Canadian Pacific Kansas City still will be the smallest of the major freight railroads with about 20,000 miles of track.

And the new railroad will have to find a way to move past contentious feelings tied to last year's contract negotiations that included Kansas City Southern. But Canadian Pacific, which negotiates separately with its unions, said it has already reached agreements with some of the biggest rail unions that will deliver even bigger raises than most rail workers received and address some of workers' quality-of-life concerns about demanding schedules.

The rest of the industry is expected to remain stable with two major railroads in the Western United States -- Union Pacific and BNSF -- two in the Eastern United States -- CSX and Norfolk Southern -- and Canadian National running trains across Canada and parts of the United States.

The only recent buyout involving one of the major railroads is the 2010 purchase by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway of BNSF, but that deal faced less scrutiny because it wasn't a merger of two rivals.

A couple years before its Kansas City Southern deal, Canadian Pacific had attempted unsuccessfully to buy Norfolk Southern and CSX.

Information for this article was contributed by Josh Funk and Michelle Chapman of The Associated Press, Luz Lazo of The Washington Post, and Niraj Chokshi and Mark Walker of The New York Times.