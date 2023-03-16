Southwest unveils comeback plan

Three months after a travel meltdown plagued Dallas-based Southwest Airlines, the carrier is rolling out what it hopes will be its redemption: a three-part plan to boost operations.

Southwest Airlines CEO Bob Jordan unveiled the fixes at J.P. Morgan's Industrials Conference this week. The plan follows a third-party review of the December crisis in which Southwest canceled 16,700 flights over 10 days of key holiday travel.

"We understand the root causes that led to the holiday disruption, and we're validating our internal review with the third-party assessment," CEO Bob Jordan said in a statement. "Now, we expect to mitigate the risk of an event of this magnitude ever happening again. Work is well underway implementing action items to prepare for next winter -- with some items already completed."

The plan largely sticks to the narrative company officials have stuck to over the past three months -- that Southwest was unprepared for a winter storm that hit two key airports and that its technology systems were unprepared for the number of pilot and flight attendant reassignments that eventually cascaded through its nationwide network.

The disruptions paralyzed Southwest for more than a week before and after Christmas, with about 2 million passengers losing seats on flights. The airline reported an $800 million hit from the events.

The carrier cited the winter storm being "more severe than expected," as one of the reasons Southwest experienced disruptions. A driver of the disruption, however, was determined to be the volume of cascading and close-in flight cancellations that overwhelmed operations and the carrier's crew-scheduling network.

The three-part plan focuses on improving winter operations, accelerating operational investments and cross-team collaborations, the company said.

WINTER OPERATIONS

At Denver International Airport and Chicago Midway International Airport during the storm, 25% of crew members were affected by flight cancellations.

To solve these problems, Southwest plans to buy more deicing trucks, secure more deicing pads and deicing fluid capacity at important airports and purchase more engine covers and heaters for cold weather. Jordan told conference attendees the carrier is in the process of purchasing five deicing trucks for Denver and five for Chicago Midway.

It's also going to take a look at winter staffing levels, noting how grounds operations employees were limited in extreme temperatures. The company also said it will add a new weather application to provide crew members with real-time weather indicators to help deicing holdover times, or the time required before an aircraft must be deiced again before departure.

OPERATIONAL INVESTMENTS

Southwest is looking to prioritize tools and technology that will allow better recovery efforts during extreme events. It's budgeting more than $1.3 billion on upgrades and maintenance to information technology systems this year.

Andrew Watterson, Southwest's chief operating officer, fielded questions from lawmakers in February at a senate hearing in Washington, where he announced an upgrade to the company's crew-scheduling software being completed.

Watterson said in a release he was confident in Southwest's path forward and believes that the carrier's "best days are ahead."

The carrier is also looking to update its so-called Skysolver optimization software and upgrade its customer support and services phone system. It's additionally planning to improve its employee-mobility efforts, focusing on surge protection and efficiency during high call volume times.

TEAM COLLABORATIONS

The carrier is continuing with plans to align network planning and network operations control teams under one senior leader. Southwest also looks to improve alert and decision support tools.

Southwest is continuing an existing five-year operational modernization plan, which began in 2022. The plan focuses on operational investments and organizational alignment to support customers and employees.

"I'm very encouraged by the work underway to address the challenges we faced in December," Watterson said in a release. "Our operational performance this year has been among the best in the industry, and we're committed to completing our action items while also running a safe, reliable operation supported by our legendary customer service that has made us famous throughout our 52-year history."

Jordan told attendees operational performance has remained strong. In the first two months of 2023, Southwest ranked No.2 behind competitor Delta Air Lines for on-time performance. He also said engagement has remained strong. Nearly 50% of passengers that were disrupted by the December meltdown have booked or flown on Southwest.

This month, Southwest announced it would use Amazon servers to help process fare searches, crew scheduling and other software tasks. The carrier is also underway for its busiest year ever at Dallas Love Field, bringing back a handful of nonstop flights that weren't on the schedule a year ago to cities such as Philadelphia; Pittsburgh; Louisville, Ky.; Palm Springs, Calif.; and Minneapolis.

Southwest believes it had the existing technology and staffing to handle irregular operations, the release said, but the "pace and breadth of disruptions" strained the carrier. Jordan reaffirmed that the carrier stands behind its business model and point-to-point network, saying its disruption review has not revealed the need for any structural changes there.

"A lot of those stories you read early, there was a theme of it's all about technology," Jordan said on Tuesday. "It's all about different things. They weren't all fully based in fact. Good headlines, but not based in fact. So I'll admit that's frustrating, but that always happened."

Southwest plans to release more details in the following weeks with more detailed findings of the study into the meltdown, the company said.