State Supreme Court reverses lower court ruling on 30 Crossing funding

The Arkansas Supreme Court on Thursday overturned a lower-court ruling that barred the state Department of Transportation from spending money from Amendment 101 on 30 Crossing, the $1 billion project to remake the 6.7 mile Interstate-30 corridor through downtown Little Rock and North Little Rock.

In a 6-1 decision written by Justice Courtney Rae Hudson, the high court found that the presiding Pulaski Court Judge Mackie Pierce misinterpreted the law when he determined that the state could not use the tax dollars raised by the amendment, approved by voters in November 2021, on projects that have more than four lanes. The I-30 corridor being improved as part of the 30 Crossing project is six lanes.

The four-lane cap was established by an earlier highway tax amendment approved by voters in 2012. State lawyers argued that since the four-lane cap is not included in Amendment 101, it does not apply.

“No language in the intent section of Amendment 101, or in the remainder of the amendment, indicates that the funds collected may only be utilized on four-lane-highway improvements,” Hudson wrote, noting that the only mention of four-lane highways is a reference to 2012 amendment, No. 91. “We note that this is in stark contrast to Amendment 91, which includes the term ‘four-lane highway’ more than thirty times.”

Thursday’s ruling sends the case back to Pierce for reconsideration using the Supreme Court’s interpretation of Amendment 101.

Chief Justice Dan Kemp was the sole dissent, stating that he doesn’t think the plaintiffs — a coalition of downtown Little Rock neighborhood groups and residents — had grounds to sue because it’s too early. Amendment 101 won’t take effect until July so the improvement money in question has yet to be collected, so there’s no guarantee the state will use the money on the 30 Crossing project, he wrote.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story gave the incorrect number of justices in the Arkansas Supreme Court.



