Still want to vote? Postcards being sent in Benton County asking voters to confirm or cancel registration

BENTONVILLE -- Many Benton County voters will receive a blue or yellow postcard in the mail over the next few weeks, according to a news release.

The mailers are sent out to verify voters' addresses and update other voter information. The process is required by federal and state laws and is performed every odd-numbered year, the release states.

The county has 172,168 registered voters; 66,485 county residents will receive postcards, according to the release.

Benton County residents will receive one of two types of postcards.

A blue postcard will be sent if the resident has not voted in two years or an attempt to communicate with the voter via mail has resulted in the mail being returned "undeliverable." The Benton County Clerk's Office wants to confirm the voter is still living at that county address. This is the first notice for confirmation. Voters are asked to fill out the card information and return it. The postcard is postmarked, according to the release.

Residents will receive a yellow postcard if they did not previously respond to a blue postcard two years ago and have not voted in any election in the last four years. This postcard is a notice of impending cancellation. Voters need to fill out the yellow postcard and send it back to the County Clerk's Office. This postcard is also postmarked.

If the resident does not return the notice of impending cancellation within 30 days, the voter's registration will be canceled and the voter will need to register to vote no fewer than 30 days before any election in which they wish to vote, according to the release.

The county clerk is sending out the postcards to confirm current information ahead of the 2024 election. Residents who have moved to the county will need to complete a voter registration application, and those who have moved to another address in the county can respond to the confirmation notice by calling or emailing the Benton County Clerk's Office to update their voter registration, according to the release.

Washington County Clerk Becky Lewallen said Wednesday the county would send out its postcards after the May 9 special election. The county has 144,799 registered voters, she said.

Residents can check their voter registration and current address at any time on the Arkansas secretary of state's website: https://www.voterview.ar-nova.org/VoterView



