Super Quiz: Military Attacks

1. A surprise attack occurred at this location on Sunday, Dec. 7, 1941.

2. Terrorists attacked these buildings on Sept. 11, 2001.

3. Name the failed military action of the British Cavalry during the Crimean War.

4. In 1967, Israel launched a series of airstrikes against Egyptian airfields in this war.

5. Which general surprised the Hessians at the Battle of Trenton?

6. Identify the name of the surprise U.S. air raid on Tokyo in 1942.

7. Identify the campaign of surprise attacks in South Vietnam in 1968.

8. Name Hitler's last major offensive in World War II.

ANSWERS

1. Pearl Harbor, Hawaii

2. North and South towers of the World Trade Center and the Pentagon

3. Charge of the Light Brigade

4. Six-Day War

5. George Washington

6. Doolittle Raid

7. Tet Offensive

8. Battle of the Bulge