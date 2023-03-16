SWAC BASEBALL

EASTERN ILLINOIS 8, UAPB 2

Eastern Illinois (10-4) jumped out to a 7-0 lead and cruised past the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff in nonconference play Wednesday afternoon at the Torii Hunter Baseball Complex in Pine Bluff.

Lincoln Riley, Cade Zalewski, Jared Evans and Lucas Diluca all had two hits apiece for the Panthers, who swept the two-game series from the Golden Lions. Zalewski also belted a solo home run in the fourth inning that gave Eastern Illinois its seven-run advantage.

Nick Laxner got the win after striking out 5 in 5 innings while giving up 3 hits and 2 runs.

Aidan Martinez and Micah Brown both had two hits each for UAPB (7-9). Andre Greene, who allowed three runs in one inning, took the loss.