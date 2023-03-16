Swiss bank troubles bring new fears

New fears for the stability of the global financial system rattled markets Wednesday after Credit Suisse acknowledged it found "material weakness" in its financial reporting, adding uncertainty to the already jittery financial sector in the wake of two large U.S. bank failures since Friday.

Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG dropped 24.2% on the news in Switzerland, closing at a record low of $1.82 on the day. In the United States, the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average initially dropped nearly 2%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell more than 1% in early trading Wednesday, reversing gains made Tuesday after a broad sell-off to start the week.

Overall, the S&P 500 ended the day with a 0.7% loss. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 0.9% lower, and the Nasdaq composite gained 0.1% by market close. The heaviest losses were focused on smaller and midsize banks. European banking stocks also tumbled, dragging down the major indexes; the Pan-European Stoxx 600 index slid more than 2%.

Compounding matters, the Swiss bank's largest investor, Saudi National Bank, signaled Wednesday it will not be rushing in with more cash to help buttress the firm. Markets trimmed their losses toward the end of the day after the Swiss National Bank said it could provide some assistance to Credit Suisse "if needed."

Credit Suisse has struggled with a host of problems for years, and the latest troubles it reported differ from those that brought down Silicon Valley Bank last week. But the Swiss bank is much larger and more integrated with the global financial system, and its problems come amid growing worries about global bank stability.

"Credit Suisse is in principle a much bigger concern for the global economy than the regional U.S. banks which were in the firing line last week," Andrew Kenningham, chief Europe economist with Capital Economics, said in a research note Wednesday. "Credit Suisse is not just a Swiss problem but a global one."

The sell-off in the bank's shares likely have implications on the European Central Bank's decision, due Thursday, about raising rates, he added.

In its annual report released Tuesday, the Swiss bank said it found "material weaknesses" relating to the bank's "failure" to appropriately identify the risk of misstatements in its financial reporting. It added it had failed to maintain effective monitoring over the bank's "internal control objectives" and "risk assessment and monitoring objectives."

These problems "contributed to an additional material weakness, as management did not design and maintain effective controls over the classification and presentation of the consolidated statement of cash flows," the bank disclosed.

The bank said it is working to address the problems, which "could require us to expend significant resources." It cautioned that the troubles could ultimately impact the bank's access to capital markets and subject it to "potential regulatory investigations and sanctions."

Credit Suisse had delayed releasing its annual report after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission asked for more information last week about past cash flow statements.

If the Swiss bank was "to enter a really disorderly phase, that would be a big event," said French economist Nicolas Véron, a senior fellow at Bruegel and the Peterson Institute for International Economics. "Having said that, it was already perceived as troubled for some time. I expect that fact to have been factored into the strategies of market participants. So I imagine the risk won't be borne by well-regulated institutions."

"The ECB had been more attentive to this kind of risk than the Fed," Véron added. "The kind of risk we've seen with Silicon Valley Bank has been high on the obsession list of the ECB for the past few years."

The U.S. economy appeared to be on strong footing in recent months, with the labor market remaining strong and inflation showing signs that it had begun to cool. But that all changed Friday, when Silicon Valley Bank suddenly failed, marking the second-biggest bank failure in U.S. history.

Financial stocks have been shaky ever since, and regulators shuttered Signature Bank on Sunday. To stave off a broader panic, U.S. authorities stepped in to assure depositors late Sunday they would be made whole. Regional U.S. bank stocks fell sharply Monday and then rebounded Tuesday. But the Credit Suisse news Wednesday signals that banking sector issues aren't confined to U.S. banks.

The 167-year-old Credit Suisse was founded to finance the expansion of the Swiss railroads.

Unlike Lehman Brothers, whose collapse came swiftly as people recognized the size of its off-book liabilities and businesses, Credit Suisse's troubles have built over time as the bank has struggled with financial losses, risk and compliance problems, as well as a high-profile data breach. In recent years it suffered big losses from counter-parties such as a hedge fund called Archegos and a financial firm called Greensill Capital.

"Credit Suisse is in principle a much bigger concern for the global economy than the regional US banks which were in the firing line last week," Kenningham, the economist, said.

Credit Suisse has been struggling to restructure its business for months now, aiming to scale back its investment banking business and moving money toward global wealth management, according to Fitch Ratings.

He said it was unclear how far the Swiss bank's problems will spread. "The problems in Credit Suisse once more raise the question whether this is the beginning of a global crisis or just another 'idiosyncratic' case," he wrote.

Information for this article was contributed by David Lynch of The Washington Post and Stan Choe of The Associated Press.