Trustees approve new offerings at UA

The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville is adding several new academic offerings that Chancellor Charles Robinson said "are designed to better prepare our students for their chosen careers."

The Board of Trustees for the University of Arkansas system approved the programs Wednesday.

During their meeting at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, the system's Trustees approved a graduate certificate in Black Sacred Music, a Bachelor of Arts in Italian with concentrations in Transnational Studies and Literary and Cultural Studies, and -- both 100% online -- a Master of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies and a certificate of proficiency in Music Industry Studies.

The Master of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies, which will start this fall, fills a gap within the university's graduate offerings, supporting graduate students whose academic interests and career goals are not currently serviced by existing degree programs or span two or more subject areas, "very similar to our bachelor of arts in Interdisciplinary Studies, which currently has 117 students," said Provost Terry Martin.

Like the other interdisciplinary graduate programs, the Master of Arts degree in Interdisciplinary Studies will require research and coursework in at least two disciplines and ask students to thematically link their graduate program of study through an interdisciplinary thesis or capstone research project.

This coursework will be offered by faculty from every college at the university, and no new faculty will be required for this program, but two new courses -- an introductory/research methods course and a research capstone course -- will be required, according to the university. "Demand for this program is based on the overwhelming enrollment in the undergraduate program to fill a need for both degree completers, as well as students who are not currently served by our degree program offerings."

"There are many students who left the university without a graduate degree in good standing due to personal/professional issues who would now have the opportunity to complete a graduate degree online through this program, [and] with no other similar programs available in the state, this program will fill a need that is currently being filled by out-of-state institutions," according to the university. "By year five, we expect approximately 40 students to be active in the program at any given time and for 10-15 degree completions per year."

Italian is the fourth-most studied language worldwide, "with an average of 2.3 million students, [and] Italy is also the number one non-English speaking destination for American students studying abroad," according to the university. "The University of Arkansas has the Rome Center, which can host roughly 100 students each semester and has created opportunities for research experiences and internships," and more than 25 Italian offices in Northwest Arkansas relate to the Walmart Corporation, with more than 200 Italian companies registered with the Italy-America Chamber of Commerce Texas, "the chamber associated with our consulate region."

This offering will prepare graduates to "enter the workforce and engage with the world's eighth-largest economy," Martin said. Students have been requesting this for the past five years.

"We believe the program will begin with roughly 15 students adding the major annually, (and) after the third year, we project enrollments to grow to 25-30," according to the university. "Within the three-five year period, we project 28-32 graduates."

The program, which will start this fall, "does not need any additional funding because we currently offer all the courses required for a major," according to the university. "We will offer content courses on a three-year rotation to allow all students the ability to enroll in every course."

This also fills a gap, as there is no Italian major program offered in the entire region, according to the university. The closest programs are at the University of Kansas, in Lawrence, or University of Dallas, which is private.

Last year, trustees approved creation of a Center for Black Music at the university, as well as a Master of Music in Black Sacred Music program -- the country's first -- and this graduate certificate will "accompany" the Master of Music in Black Sacred Music, Martin said. It will be more focused on "performance" than the Master of Music in Black Sacred Music, however.

The certificate of proficiency in Music Industry Studies will be open to all students, not only music majors, Martin said. The music industry is "fast growing, and encompasses innumerable jobs," with this certificate focusing on "subjects critical to the music industry in the 21st Century."

UA-Fayetteville is also adding a graduate certificate in Gender Studies but dropping graduate certificates in Business Law and Criminal Law, effective this fall, following approval of the trustees.