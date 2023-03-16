UALR-SMU WNIT capsule

UALR at SMU
WHAT First round, Women's National Invitation Tournament
WHEN 7 p.m. Central
WHERE Moody Coliseum, Dallas
RECORDS UALR 21-10; SMU 16-12
SERIES Series tied 1-1
TV None
RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in Little Rock
INTERNET ESPN-Plus
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
UALR
POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG
F Sali Kourouma, 5-11, Jr.17.67.2
F Angelique Francis, 5-11, Sr.7.96.0
G Tia Harvey, 5-9, Jr.9.92.9
G Jayla Brooks, 5-7, Jr.5.73.3
G Jaiyah Harris-Smith, 5-6, So.4.56.6
COACH Joe Foley (398-224 in 20th season at UALR, 854-305 in 36th season overall)
SMU
POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG
G Jasmine Smith, 5-7, Gr.12.74.2
F Savannah Wilkinson, 6-0, Sr.11.61.4
G Reagan Bradley, 5-8, Sr.9.03.1
C Jessica Peterson, 6-2, So.5.50.5
G Ella Brow, 5-8, Fr.4.42.8
COACH Toyelle Wilson (30-27 in second season at SMU, 85-70 in fifth season overall)
TEAM COMPARISON
UALRSMU
52.8Points for63.2
51.2Points against58.8
-2.1Rebound margin+4.5
+3.9Turnover margin+0.1
38.0FG pct.41.2
14.33-pt. pct.28.0
65.9FT pct.69.9
CHALK TALK UALR has not played SMU since November 2012 when the Trojans narrowly edged the Mustangs 47-43 in Dallas. ... This game represents a homecoming for Tia Harvey (Sachse), Jayla Brooks (Sachse) and Angelique Francis (Irving). ... UALR last played in the WNIT in 2017 when it beat Southern Mississippi 72-62, the Trojans' only WNIT victory. ... SMU's Reagan Bradley, a Little Rock Christian graduate, was the All-Arkansas Preps Girls Basketball Player of the Year and a Class 5A state champion in 2019.
-- Mitchell Gladstone