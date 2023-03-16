UALR-SMU WNIT capsule

UALR at SMU

WHAT First round, Women's National Invitation Tournament

WHEN 7 p.m. Central

WHERE Moody Coliseum, Dallas

RECORDS UALR 21-10; SMU 16-12

SERIES Series tied 1-1

TV None

RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in Little Rock

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UALR

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

F Sali Kourouma, 5-11, Jr.17.67.2

F Angelique Francis, 5-11, Sr.7.96.0

G Tia Harvey, 5-9, Jr.9.92.9

G Jayla Brooks, 5-7, Jr.5.73.3

G Jaiyah Harris-Smith, 5-6, So.4.56.6

COACH Joe Foley (398-224 in 20th season at UALR, 854-305 in 36th season overall)

SMU

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Jasmine Smith, 5-7, Gr.12.74.2

F Savannah Wilkinson, 6-0, Sr.11.61.4

G Reagan Bradley, 5-8, Sr.9.03.1

C Jessica Peterson, 6-2, So.5.50.5

G Ella Brow, 5-8, Fr.4.42.8

COACH Toyelle Wilson (30-27 in second season at SMU, 85-70 in fifth season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UALRSMU

52.8Points for63.2

51.2Points against58.8

-2.1Rebound margin+4.5

+3.9Turnover margin+0.1

38.0FG pct.41.2

14.33-pt. pct.28.0

65.9FT pct.69.9

CHALK TALK UALR has not played SMU since November 2012 when the Trojans narrowly edged the Mustangs 47-43 in Dallas. ... This game represents a homecoming for Tia Harvey (Sachse), Jayla Brooks (Sachse) and Angelique Francis (Irving). ... UALR last played in the WNIT in 2017 when it beat Southern Mississippi 72-62, the Trojans' only WNIT victory. ... SMU's Reagan Bradley, a Little Rock Christian graduate, was the All-Arkansas Preps Girls Basketball Player of the Year and a Class 5A state champion in 2019.

-- Mitchell Gladstone