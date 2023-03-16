UCA can’t hold lead against No. 2 team

CONWAY -- The University of Central Arkansas had plenty of chances against No. 2 Oklahoma State on Wednesday night but fell 7-3 at Farris Field in its final nonconference game of the season.

The Bears (15-7) held a 3-0 lead after three innings as their ability to put the ball in play forced two early Cowgirls (22-2) errors.

Oklahoma State rallied with a four-run top of the fourth inning. Trailing 3-0, Cowgirls State shortstop Kiley Naomi hit a line drive that hit off the top of UCA second baseman Mary Kate Brown's glove to load the bases. One batter later, Micaela Wark drove her in to open the Cowgirls' scoring.

A bases-loaded fielder's choice RBI from Katelynn Carwile and a two-run single from Katie Lott gave Oklahoma State a 4-3 lead.

"You get a three-run lead and then we weren't crisp defensively," said UCA Coach Jenny Parsons. "We catch a line drive, we field a ground ball up the middle or even just let it go, I think we get out of that inning where they don't get four runs. You literally can't make mistakes against a team like Oklahoma State."

The Bears' offense opened the bottom of the fourth with singles from Jenna Wildeman and Tremer Harris. The Bears had runners on second and third with no outs hen Harris stole second.

After a pair of outs, Brown drew a walk to load the bases. Just like how the second inning ended, the bases remained loaded as Oklahoma State got out of the jam thanks to a groundout to Naomi.

"We did our job. We got second and third with no outs," Parsons said. "We didn't have some really good approaches for the next two hitters. Those kids that got on base took some pitches, and they worked a good count. They got base hits, and then we got really aggressive the next three hitters, and didn't get anything to show for it."

UCA had one baserunner in the final three innings against Oklahoma State relievers Kyra Aycock and Kelly Maxwell with Wildeman drawing a walk in the sixth inning.

Maxwell, the reigning Big 12 Co-Pitcher of the Year struck out five of the seven batters she faced, allowing the one walk in two scoreless innings to record her third save.

UCA scored three runs, two earned against Oklahoma State starter Ivy Rosenberry in 1 2/3 innings. The Bears totaled four baserunners over the next 5 1/3.

"[Maxwell] is really good. We prepared for her," Parsons said. "We did not prepare for Ivy Rosenberry, but we got her, and we got to her, so I was thankful for that. I figured at some point [Maxwell] was going to come in. So at that point, you just hope you're still in the ballgame, and you have a chance to put a couple of barrels on the ball."

UCA is now 1-1 against top-10 opponents after taking a 2-1 win against No. 6 Arkansas on March 6. The Bears will face the Razorbacks once more, this time in Conway on April 11.

"I think our program has proven that we can compete with the top teams in the country, and that's our expectation. Our exception is not to come out here and feel good [losing]," Parsons said. "Our expectation is to come out here and compete with the best teams in the country."



