Walmart pressed on abortion-pill sales

Walmart Inc. is under pressure from U.S. Senate Democrats to make public its policy on selling so-called abortion pills.

On Monday, 17 senators sent a letter to the chief executives of Walmart, Costco, Albertsons and Kroger expressing frustration that the companies haven't said publicly whether they will sell the prescription drug mifepristone.

The Democrats' letter came after one that Republican attorneys general from 20 states sent on Feb. 1 to seven pharmacy chains after Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. said that it planned to sell the drug through the mail.

The Republicans' letter stated that selling or receiving the drugs by mail violated federal law and stricter laws in some states. Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin was among those who signed the letter.

Walmart did not immediately respond to an inquiry from the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette about its policy regarding selling the pills at its roughly 4,700 U.S. pharmacies.

Abortion in Arkansas is banned except to save the life of the mother in a medical emergency.