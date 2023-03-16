Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Arkansas News LEARNS Guide Legislature Sports Core Values Puzzles Newsletters Public Notices Archive Obits Opinion Story Ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

WNIT schedule

Today at 2:24 a.m.

WNIT schedule

FIRST ROUND

Wednesday's games

Kent St. at Syracuse, (n)

Missouri St. at Nebraska, (n)

Today's games

All times Central

Morgan St. at Wake Forest, 5 p.m.

Liberty at Bowling Green, 5 p.m.

Penn at Richmond, 5 p.m.

Wofford at Florida, 5 p.m.

Belmont at Ball St., 5:30 p.m.

Colorado St. at Northern Iowa, 6 p.m.

Towson at Harvard, 6 p.m.

Saint Joseph's at Seton Hall, 6 p.m.

High Point at Clemson, 6 p.m.

Drexel at Fordham, 6 p.m.

Texas St. at Stephen F. Austin, 6:30 p.m.

UTEP at Texas Tech, 6 p.m.

Wichita St. at Kansas St., 6 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Arkansas, 7 p.m.

UALR (21-10) at SMU (16-12), 7 p.m.

Illinois St. at Missouri, 7 p.m.

Niagara at Wis.-Green Bay, 7 p.m.

Jackson St. at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Long Beach St. at San Diego, 8 p.m.

Northern Arizona at New Mexico, 8 p.m.

San Francisco at Washington, 9 p.m

Friday's games

Western Kentucky at Kansas, 5 p.m.

Boston U. at Rhode Island, 5 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Columbia, 6 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Massachusetts, 6 p.m.

Tulane at Auburn, 7 p.m.

UC Irvine at San Diego St., 7 p.m.

Texas A&M-CC at Wyoming, 7:30 p.m.

Rice at Brigham Young, 8 p.m.

North Dakota St. at Oregon, 9 p.m.

Print Headline: WNIT schedule

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT