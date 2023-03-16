WNIT schedule
FIRST ROUND
Wednesday's games
Kent St. at Syracuse, (n)
Missouri St. at Nebraska, (n)
Today's games
All times Central
Morgan St. at Wake Forest, 5 p.m.
Liberty at Bowling Green, 5 p.m.
Penn at Richmond, 5 p.m.
Wofford at Florida, 5 p.m.
Belmont at Ball St., 5:30 p.m.
Colorado St. at Northern Iowa, 6 p.m.
Towson at Harvard, 6 p.m.
Saint Joseph's at Seton Hall, 6 p.m.
High Point at Clemson, 6 p.m.
Drexel at Fordham, 6 p.m.
Texas St. at Stephen F. Austin, 6:30 p.m.
UTEP at Texas Tech, 6 p.m.
Wichita St. at Kansas St., 6 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at Arkansas, 7 p.m.
UALR (21-10) at SMU (16-12), 7 p.m.
Illinois St. at Missouri, 7 p.m.
Niagara at Wis.-Green Bay, 7 p.m.
Jackson St. at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Long Beach St. at San Diego, 8 p.m.
Northern Arizona at New Mexico, 8 p.m.
San Francisco at Washington, 9 p.m
Friday's games
Western Kentucky at Kansas, 5 p.m.
Boston U. at Rhode Island, 5 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at Columbia, 6 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Massachusetts, 6 p.m.
Tulane at Auburn, 7 p.m.
UC Irvine at San Diego St., 7 p.m.
Texas A&M-CC at Wyoming, 7:30 p.m.
Rice at Brigham Young, 8 p.m.
North Dakota St. at Oregon, 9 p.m.